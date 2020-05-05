From Prince's Blue Cloud Guitar To Michael Jackson's Loafers, These Items Are Up For Sale

The Julien's Auction has announced that the auction will be taking place on June 19 and June 20 in Beverly Hills, California as well as live online. Some of the most interesting things will be auctioned this year. The items include American singer Prince's iconic blue cloud guitar, singer-songwriter Paul McCartney's handwritten lyrics and many more iconic items are up for the auction this year.

Here are the iconic items that are up for Julien's auction

According to media reports, McCartney's Maxwell's Silver Hammer lyrics that are up for the auction will be featuring 20 lines of the song. These lines are written on Apple Corps Limited, 3 Saville Row stationary.

On the other hand, the blue cloud guitar was custom made for Prince in the year 1984. Reportedly, the guitar no longer has strings attached to it. The blue cloud guitar comes in a purple guitar case with a print out from Paisley Park which includes a list of all the blue cloud guitars that were made and listing this guitar as the number one.

The auction will also have Prince's two-piece purple suit from the late 90s. It will also include Prince's live symbol belt buckle and a 14-carat white gold pendant is also up for the auction.

The auction also includes the Paris Journal which was written by Morrison shortly before his death in the year 1971. The journal features a handwritten poem which was by Doors frontman titled “Ode to L.A.While Thinking of Brian Jones, Deceased". This was written by Jim Morrison the day after Brian Jones was found dead in his swimming pool in the year 1969. Apart from the journal, Morrison's picture with a snake in his hair is also up for the auction.

Some other iconic items that are up for the sale include American singer-musician Johnny Cash's black duster coat. The auction will also include Can't Help Falling In Love singer Elvis Presley’s jewellery and his belt buckles. Michael Jackson's famous loafers are also up for sale in this auction. The auction will also include several of Noel Gallagher’s handwritten lyrics to Oasis songs.

Darren Julien, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Julien's auction told the news agency PTI, "This year’s edition of Music Icons offers an unsurpassed collection of over 700 music items to our thriving international market with something for every music lover and serious collector. Julien’s Auctions is proud to present these important artefacts, all of which occupy an unparalleled place in music history and pop culture".

