Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out 'systematic Racism' In Hollywood, Says He 'is Part Of It Too'

Joaquin Phoenix grabbed the spotlight when he highlighted systematic racism in Hollywood during his BAFTA award speech. This is not the first time that the Joker actor has used his award acceptance speech as a way to address social issues. Read on to know more about Joaquin Phoenix’s BAFTA speech.

Joaquin Phoenix calls out Hollywood at BAFTAs 2020

Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker is currently one of the strongest contenders in the award season. The film has already won several accolades since its release. Apart from its stellar box-office collection and award wins, Joaquin Phoenix’s award speeches also gained the spotlight.

Recently, the Joker actor won the BAFTA Leading Actor Award for Joker. During his award acceptance speech, Joaquin Phoenix said that he feels extremely honoured and privileged to attend the BAFTAs. He further stated that he also feels conflicted that many of his fellow actors who are deserving do not have the same privilege.

Joaquin Phoenix further called out Hollywood and said that the industry sends a very clear message to people of colour that they are not welcome here. He further added that this message is being sent to people who have contributed immensely to the medium and the industry, and it is done in ways that allow the industry itself to reap benefits from it.

Joaquin Phoenix then went on to confess that he is not trying to self-righteously condemn himself but he feels ashamed to say that he is also part of the problem. The Joker actor also confessed that he has not done everything in his power to ensure that the sets that he works on are inclusive. Phoenix continued by stating that the industry has to work really hard to truly understand systematic racism.

He concluded his speech by saying that since the industry is benefitting from this system of oppression, hence they have to be the one to dismantle it. This is not the first time that Joaquin Phoenix has talked about social issues during his award speech. During the Golden Globes 2020, he thanked the HFPA for having a vegan menu. Similarly, during the SAGs, he talked about climate change and its repercussions.

