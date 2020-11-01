Ryan Reynolds Took 4 Hours To Get His Make-up Done For The Rom-com 'Just Friends'?

Ryan Reynolds is one of the most celebrated Canadian actors, movie producers, and entrepreneurs. He started his acting career with a Canadian teen daily soap opera, Hillside (1991-1993). His notable works over the years include The Proposal (2009), Buried (2010), Woman In Gold (2015), and many more. Ryan Reynolds went ahead to become the face of the huge commercially successful movie, Deadpool and its series. In 2005, Ryan Reynolds was cast to play the lead character of Chris Brander in Just Friends. Fans will be surprised to know the number of hours the actor took to get ready for his unrecognizable look in the movie. Read further ahead to know all about actor Ryan Reynolds' news from Just Friends.

Ryan Reynolds trivia from Just Friends

Just Friends is an American Christmas romantic comedy-drama, directed by Roger Kumble. The movie has been written by Adam Tex David, and cast Ryan Reynolds, Amy Smart, Anna Faris, Chris Klein, and Christopher Marquette as the lead characters. Ryan Reynolds was cast to play the character of a handsome looking young guy, who was very fat and ugly back in his high school days.

To shoot for his “high school” part of the movie, the actor had to completely change his look and seem unrecognizable. According to reports from IMDb, Ryan Reynolds took over four hours to put the 12-pound “face”. Mentioning a funny incident, the site has revealed that when Ryan Reynolds stepped outside of the makeup van after putting his full-fat makeup, a fan came up to him and asked if “Ryan Reynolds was inside”. Ryan Reynolds said “yes”, pretending not to be himself.

The plot of the film revolves around the life of a formerly overweight high school nerd, who attempts to free himself from the “friend zone” after reconnecting with his lifelong crush and best friend while visiting his hometown for the Christmas holidays. The movie is built around a humorous observation of strictly platonic relationships of the people that are named as "just friends" or "just as best friends”. The movie had reportedly grossed over $50 millions at the box-office.

