Gal Gadot Shares Glimpse Of Burj Khalifa Illuminating With 'Wonder Woman 1984' Teaser

Ahead of the release of the much-awaited DC superhero film Wonder Woman 1984, Israeli actress Gal Gadot took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the illuminated Burj Khalifa picturising the teaser of her upcoming flick. Gal Gadot who will be seen reprising her role as Diana Prince in the film shared a dazzling picture which shows Burj Khalifa picturising the Wonder Woman 1984 teaser in Dubai.

Burj Khalifa illuminates with Wonder Woman teaser

The Date Night star went on to compliment the post with a short note expressing his excitement to see a glimpse of her upcoming flick on the tallest screen in the world. "This is unreal! #WW84 covering the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai" she wrote in the caption with a glitter emoticon. The post for which fans flooded the comments section with appreciations for the star gained more than one million views within a few hours of being posted. One of the fans wrote, “Great job.” Another user wrote, “You totally deserve this and so much more, the world love you and appreciate you.” The third user chimed in and wrote, “She's Israeli, is historically amazing” while another wrote, “You deserve the world.”

Read: Gal Gadot Says The Team Of 'Wonder Woman 1984' Wanted To Raise The Bar With The Film

Read: Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins Earned $10 Million Each From Wonder Woman 1984 HBO Max Plan?



The much-awaited film, Wonder Woman 1984 has secured a Christmas release date in several countries, while it will hit the Indian theatres a day early on December 24. Produced by Jenkins, Gadot, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Charles Roves, and Stephen Jones, the film also stars Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Robin Wright, in addition to Gadot.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Digital Spy, she opened up about portraying the character ahead in the DCEU. The actress said that she is “open for more,” but they need to make sure that the story is right and everything in it must be right.

She mentioned that she will see how the world is going to be, as now there are so many moving pieces. Gadot stated that what she likes about the process that they are having in making these movies is that they try to make them as relevant as possible. She asserted that they make the films to where the world is now and try to imbue a message that they believe should be spread out. So that is going to be their compass, the actress noted.

Read: Gal Gadot On 'Wonder Woman 1984' HBO Max Plan, Says 'Didn't Have Other Better Options'

Read: Gal Gadot Says She Is Open To Playing Wonder Woman In Future DCEU Films

(Image credit: Gal Gadot/ Instgram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.