George Clooney And Julia Roberts Reunite For Ol Parker-directed 'Ticket To Paradise'

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are two of the most popular names in Hollywood. They have appeared together in Ocean’s series and received praises for their performances. Now, the actors will be working together again with each other in the Ticket to Paradise movie.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts team up again

Deadline recently reported that George Clooney and Julia Roberts have committed to star in Ticket to Paradise. It is a romantic comedy film with Ol Parker as the director. Clooney and Roberts will play a divorced couple that teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

The script is penned by Parker and Daniel Pipski. It will fall under the banners of Universal Pictures and Working Title. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of the latter company will produce alongside Sarah Harvey and Deborah Balderstone. George Clooney and his Smokehouse Pictures partner Grant Heslov will produce alongside Julia Roberts and her Red Om Films’ teammates Lisa Gillan, and Marisa Yeres Gill.

According to Deadline, Ticket to Paradise came together quickly through Working Title, with streamers circling in. But Universal’s top authorities denied its straight to streaming release, as they are in the theatrical movie business, and this one will not travel to OTT. The decision comes in a tough time when film studios are giving away many big releases to streamers as the reopening of major cinemas is still uncertain due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming project will be overseen by Senior Executive Vice President of Production Erik Baiers and Director of Development Lexi Barta on behalf of Universal.

Georgy Clooney and Julia Roberts first appeared together in 2001 released Ocean’s Eleven. They reprised their roles in Ocean’s Twelve (2004), while Clooney was also seen in Ocean’s Thirteen (2007). The actors partnered again in 2016’s crime thriller film Money Monster directed by Jodie Foster. The pair have mostly garnered acclaims from the viewers.

Ol Parker is an English filmmaker, screenwriter, and producer. He is known for writing and directing the 2018 musical film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Parker’s credits also include Imagine Me & You, Now Is Good, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

