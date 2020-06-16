Lena Headey's Body-double Rebecca Cleave Opens Up About The Walk Of Shame Scene In GOT

Lena Headey's body double Rebecca Van Cleave recently talked about her experience on Game of Thrones. She went into the details of the scene where Lena Headey's character Cersei Lannister had to complete the walk of shame in King's Landing. The actor recalls how thrilling it was to shoot for the whole scene.

Game of Thrones had some extremely bold scenes but even bolder actors breathing life into the characters. One of the most shocking and riveting moments in GOT season 5 was when the cruel character of Cersei Lannister, played by the marvellous Lena Headey, had to complete the walk of shame in front of all the citizens of King's Landing for her relationship with cousin Lancel.

In an interview with a media portal, Lena Headey's body double Rebecca Van Cleave revealed details about the scene and also mentioned how it was for her and Lena who completed the scene. Rebecca recalled how it was her first time appearing nude in front of the camera and how the scene had to be shot in front of 500 people who were all showering her with abuse, rotten vegetables and stones. Calling it one of her scariest yet most wonderful and gratifying experiences ever, she said she couldn't believe she did it.

While Rebecca shot for the scene fully nude, Lena Headey was wearing a nude coloured slip. They both were recorded doing the walk of shame and later Lena's face was merged with Rebecca's body in post-production. This created the seamless and revolting visual caught by the viewers.

Rebecca was a godsend, says director

Rebbeca mentioned in the interview how she and Lena co-ordinated the whole scene as if they were playing tag. David Nutter, the director of the episode, added that Rebbeca was a Godsend. He said Rebbeca was perfect and he couldn't believe how she did it even though she had never been nude in front of the camera.

Lena Headey, in an interview during Comic-Con, talked about the impact of her role and how fans of the show hated her in real life even though she was just playing a character. Lena said she was honoured by it and felt like she had done her job quite well.

