Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Newly Renovated Home, Fans Freak Over Her Bizarre 'pasta Decor'

Gigi Hadid seems to be keeping a low profile ever since she confirmed the news of her pregnancy. However, still, the model seems to grab headlines almost every day. Recently Gigi made news for her newly renovated New York apartment which grabbed a lot of attention on social media as well. Here's what it is about.

Gigi Hadid's newly done up New York apartment

On Gigi Hadid's Instagram, the model recently posted pictures of her newly done up apartment. She explained that the place has taken her over a year to complete. Gigi's mother Yolanda also chipped in with her design knowledge to help her plan out everything. The two-bed pad is located in New York's NoHo neighbourhood.

The interior of Gigi Hadid's New York home is done up in accents of gold, white and black. However, there is a colour pop element in almost every nook and cranny of the apartment. From sofa to table decor, wall arts to bathroom walls, everything is brightly coloured to break the monotony of the other colours.

One of the decors include a big, bright yellow pen situated at a corner of the corridor that leads to her bathroom. The rug on the stairs is made up of brightly coloured textures and patterns which lead down to a wall made of a bright mosaic. The wall right beside the door to Gigi Hadid's closet consists of a green Chevrolet truck's part sticking out.

However, what seems to have grabbed attention the most, is Gigi Hadid's kitchen counter. The piece is made up of various shapes of pasta like bow tie and penne, dyed up in different colours and separated from each other in glass cabinets. The cabinet behind the counter also has big glass jars filled with pasta sorted according to their shapes.

The pasta decor in the kitchen, however, seems to have Gigi Hadid's fans confused. Although her celebrity friends like Hailey Beiber and Ruby Rose 'oohed and aahed' at it, her fans seem to voice their confusion. They felt 'nauseous' and 'freaked out' that Gigi used pasta as decor for her kitchen.

