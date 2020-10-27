Gigi Hadid Pens An Important Message For US Voters Along With Her First Post-pregnancy Pic

On October 25, American model Gigi Hadid, who recently gave birth to a baby girl, took to Instagram to reveal that she cast her vote with her baby daughter by her side in the US Presidential Elections 2020. Sharing a few selfies, Hadid encouraged her fans followers to vote early and shared details about voting deadlines in different states. In the brief caption to her slideshow, she explained, "I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us—for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate".

Gigi's messages for the US voters

The 25-year-old model continued and added, "You have a week and a half / If you're voting early Im proud of you. / If you mailed in your absentee ballot I'm proud of you. (&& if you dropped it off at your County’s Board of Elections Office or at an Early Polling Site I’m proud of you!!) / If your are going to the polls on November 3rd I'm proud of you. Whatever your PLAN, I’m proud of you; make sure you have one !!! Let me know below".

In the photos, she was seen donning a black shirt reading “vote,” with yellow high-waisted pants. Along with her mirror-selfie, Hadid also shared a note-post, which read, “vote as if your skin is not white, your parents need medical care, your spouse is an immigrant,” and more, bringing attention to recent national disasters, gender bias and public health. Scroll down to take a look at Gigi Hadid's photo.

Gigi Hadid's baby daughter

Last month, Gigi welcomed her first child with partner Zayn Malik. To break the news, Hadid shared the first photo of her daughter on Instagram along with the caption, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love". According to various online reports, Gigi, Zayn, and their new baby are currently staying in the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania with Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid.

