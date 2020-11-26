'Gilmore Girls' Actor Scott Patterson Reveals Why He & Lauren Graham Had Quit Smoking

Gilmore Girls is a very popular American drama-comedy series that first premiered in the year 2000 and ended its successful run in May 2007. The lead actor of the series, Lauren Graham along with Scott Patterson had to quit smoking while filming the much-loved series. Scott Patterson recently revealed in an interview why he and his co-star and lead actor Lauren Graham left smoking. Read on to know more.

Gilmore Girls stars Scott Patterson and Lauren Graham on why they quit smoking

According to a report by E! Online, in an interview with New York Times that was published this week, Scott Patterson revealed why he and Lauren Graham stopped smoking during the show's filming. Scott portrayed the character of the diner owner, Luke and Graham played his love interest and was also the central character of the show, Lorelai Gilmore.

Patterson said that the duo had to quickly leave their habit of smoking at the beginning of the series if they wanted to survive on the show in order to keep up with the demands of Amy Sherman-Palladino’s fast-paced dialogues and the constant banter between the characters. He even said that he needed his wind and she needed hers.

Scott Patterson also stated in the interview that some of the scenes were written in the morning of filming days and were handed over to them while they were sitting on their make up chairs, getting ready for the scene. He added that both of them looked at each other with terror as the dialogues used to be lengthy, filling up five to ten pages of the script as opposed to the customary page and a quarter. Gilmore Girls, which aired on the WB and CW for seven seasons until 2007, celebrated its 20th-anniversary last month.

Plot of Gilmore Girls:

The show's main focus is on the relationship between single mother Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter Rory, who live in Stars Hollow, Connecticut, a small fictional town filled with colourful characters. The series explores issues of family, romance, education, friendship, disappointment, and ambition, along with generational divides and social class. Gilmore Girls cast includes Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel in the lead roles. Other actors on the show were Melissa McCarthy, Keiko Agena, Yanic Truesdale, Kelly Bishop and Edward Herrmann.

Image Credits: starshollowscenery instagram account

