'Godzilla Vs Kong': Know All About Weapon Used By Kong Against Godzilla's Atomic Breath

The final seconds of the much-awaited Godzilla Vs Kong trailer saw King Kong wielding a weapon that is proportionate to his stature as he charges towards Godzilla even braving its Atomic Breath during their fight in the city of Tokyo. The sequence in question is said to be a part of one of the three-fight scenes featuring the two alpha beasts in the film. That very same scene confirmed what the fans of the MonsterVerse had been speculating for and been prophesizing long. The speculation and prophecy in question had to do with Kong's use of his famous battle-axe against his sea-dwelling counterpart. This article is going to attempt to trace the origins of the various components of the battle-axe and how it probably came about to be.

Also Read: Before 'Godzilla Vs. Kong' Trailer, Makers Share Brand New Footages; WATCH

What is Kong's Battle Axe made of?

As one can see in the still below, the long end of Kong's Battle Axe that is being used against The King Of The Monsters is made up of bone, while the origins of sharp spikes that have been bolted on one end of it is up for a debate. Given that Kong has been portrayed as a maker and user of tools in the past, in order to mimic the humans from the caveman times, the fact that he made the axe himself is an entirely conceivable notion. Additionally, as far as the bone end of the axe is concerned, the hint to the same was given by one of the human characters in the Godzilla vs Kong trailer itself. One character, during the course of the trailer, can be seen sharing with her team-mates that the modern-day Godzilla and Kong are the last surviving members of an inter-monster species battle that ensued several millennia ago. Since a battle leads to piling of corpses and time leads to fossilization, it is entirely possible that the femur bone that can be seen in Kong's hands came from one of the monsters who lost the battle that the character spoke about all those years ago.

Also Read: 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Release Date Moves Up To March For Theatres And HBO Max

Also Read: 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Cast, Plot, Release Date And More Details For Fans

As far as the sharp edge of the battle-axe is concerned, a report on ScreenRant suggested that it came from one Godzilla himself and the sharp structure is one of the dorsal plates on the back, which, as per the very same report, Kong presumably tore off during one of their previous brawls. Historically, in the films, the only way Godzilla has been beaten is through a weapon, hence it appears as if the provision of the battle-axe to the King of the Skull Island is an attempt at levelling the playing field on the part of the makers for Kong. The final moments of the Godzilla vs Kong trailer also displayed a property of the battle axe; It can repel Godzilla’s Atomic Breath, the last victim of which was the three-headed extra terrestrial Kaiju monster, King Ghidorah, who is said to be at least three times the size of Kong from Godzilla vs Kong. In fact, in the presence of the axe, Godzilla’s Atomic Breath gets directed to it, and, as a result, Kong goes unscathed. That moment, as per many fans of the franchise, is proof that the sharp component of the axe and Godzilla himself have certain similarities, suggesting that it came from the atomic-powered beast itself. The battle-axe is also hailed as a testament to Kong's dexterity in the department of tool manufacturing and use.

A still from Godzilla vs Kong:

Source: YouTube.com/WarnerBrosPictures

About Godzilla vs Kong trailer:

The long-awaited trailer of Godzilla vs Kong, the Adam Winguard film that was in the production phase for over two years, has finally been released by the makers. The trailer sees a menacing Godzilla wreaking havoc in cities around the world, the citizens of which have their hoped pinned onto the Skull Island Dweller, Kong who has the responsibility of stopping the mayhem once and for all by taking out the sea-dwelling Kaiju monster for good. In order to do so, the makers, in addition to giving Kong the battle-axe, have also increased his height and made him look like a seasoned brawler.

The trailer:

Also Read: 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Teaser Release Is Making Fans Wonder Who Will Win In The MonsterVerse

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.