Are Cameron And Lauren Still Together? All You Need To Know About The Couple

Love is Blind stars Lauren and Cameron are seen giving relationship goals to the fans of the show. Fans have even gone on to compare their love to Romeo and Juliet. However, the couple is going through a rather tough phase according to the current developments in the show. This has caused fans to worry whether the two are still together, now that the show is over.

Are Cameron and Lauren still together?

According to an entertainment daily, the happily married couple is still together as revealed by Lauren herself. She also reportedly agreed to open up and talk more about the relationship for her fans. The entertainment portal claimed that Lauren and Cameron are not only together after their Netflix marriage but are also living and enjoying their happily-ever-after. Lauren also said that every day she gets to learn more and more about him and every day she falls more in love with him.

The couple was the first whom fans saw mutually dropping “I love you" on the show. This caused many fans to root for them almost immediately. Their timeline on the show too saw a great progression. Lauren and Cameron became instant fan favourites and soon drew the audience's attention towards them rather than the other couples.

The couple did face several complications as revealed in episode 2 of the show. The format of the show is such that the participants do not get to see each other until the very end. Hence when Lauren met with Cameron she realised he is a white male and thus had several second thoughts about marrying. She mentioned that her friends and family may have concerns regarding this issue as she herself is a woman of colour.

However, after long discussions and all the back and forth, the couple decided to finally get married. Recently in an interview with an entertainment portal, Lauren revealed that their families are getting along great. She also mentioned her father, who she was worried about, now comes to dinner at their place almost every Sunday.

