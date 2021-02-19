GOT7's Jackson Wang Speaks Out On JYP Entertainment's T&C; Gives Reason For No Sales In SK

GOT7's Jackson Wang just revealed some information regarding his terms and conditions while working under JYP entertainment. He revealed the reason why he couldn't release or promote his solo albums in South Korea. He shared the information with the DIVE studio's podcast Get Real.

GOT7's Jackson Wang and the other members left JYP entertainment in January 2021, after completing seven years with the company. Jackson Wang revealed saying, "I could work everywhere except for Korea, that was the deal. Since the contract ended, I’m trying to bring everything back [that] I’ve done in four years.”

Fans of the band had been speculating mistreatment of GOT7 by JYP entertainment for a while. After the end of the contract, the seven members all went their separate ways. Jackson teased his first single Alone after the GOT7 disband on January 29, 2021. The GOT7's last album with JYP entertainment was Last Piece.

Even though the group exited from the music company, GOT7 members will continue to reserve the rights to its music and the band members get to retain the name 'GOT7'. GOT7 disbanded after the end of their contract and are focusing on their solo music careers. Kim Yugyeom joined the hip-hop and R&B label AOMG, which also manages Lee Hi, Punchnello, Gray, Loco, Woo Won-jae and many others.

Jackson Wang is currently working on his label Team Wang and Youngjae has signed with Sublime agency. Team Wang has also established a partnership with Sublime Agency. Jinyoung is being managed by BH Entertainment and will be appearing in a K-Drama, The Devil's Justice. Mark Tuan, who returned to Los Angeles, USA, has just released his new single with EDM producer, Sanjoy.

GOT7's last album Last Piece

Before leaving JYPEntertainment, GOT7's last album with the music label was Breath of Love: Last Piece. All the members of the band, OFFSHORE and GOT7 leader JB participated in writing the lead track, Last Piece. The album was released on November 30, 2020. Their final album features double title tracks. Each title track has a music video. Watch Last Piece by Got7 here:

