JYP Entertainment Apologizes Over Clothing In TWICE's Dahyun And Chaeyoung's Parody Video

On February 10, TWICE’s Dahyun and Chaeyoung released a parody cover of the song 'Switch to Me' originally sung by Rain and Park Jin Young. This song is a part of their latest Melody Project video. Shortly after the song's release, a stylist of Kpop band BLACKPINK posted a screenshot from the video and posted it on her Instagram story and wrote, "Eh??!! An outfit custom-designed by me, but that I didn’t make??!!”

BLACKPINK' Stylist Post

The stylists' post on Instagram led to the theory that the stylist must be referring to the outfits in Blackpink's How You Like That. The hanbok (traditional Korean clothing) featured in TWICE's music video is strikingly similar to the hanbok that the stylist had customised for Blackpink's How You Like That music video. Check out the stylist's Instagram story below:

JYP Entertainment Release Apology Statement

According to Soompi, the agency that handles TWICE, JYP Entertainment released an apology on February 11 following the controversy around TWICE’s Dahyun and Chaeyoung's clothing in 'Switch To Me.' The apology letter read, "Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. With regard to the outfits from Dahyun and Chaeyoung’s Melody Project video, the hanbok in question was purchased from a hanbok company, and we did not properly recognize the similarities. We sincerely apologize for this. We have given an explanation of the situation and our deepest apologies to the designer. We will be even more careful in the future so that this kind of incident never arises again."

TWICE Band

TWICE is a Seoul based all-girl Kpop girl group that features members from Korea, Japan and Taiwan. The South Korean girl group was formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2015 reality show 'Sixteen.' The group is comprised of nine members namely, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. The group made their debut in 2017 and as of December 2020 have sold over 10 million albums in Korea and Japan. Some of TWICE's famous songs include 'Feel Special', 'Fancy', 'What is Love', 'TT' and 'Dance the Night Away.' TWICE has quickly become one of the most popular Kpop groups with their music.

