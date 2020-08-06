'Green Mile' Cast: Know The Stellar Cast Of The Academy Award-nominated Film

Hollywood film The Green Mile, which was released in 1999, is one of the most well-known films of Hollywood actor Michael Clarke Duncan and Tom Hanks. The American fantasy drama film is based on the novel of Stephen King which was released in 1996 with the same name. Director Frank Darabont has also been credited for writing the screenplay of the film.

The cast of The Green Mile includes some of the biggest names in the Hollywood film industry. The cast also includes David Morse, Doug Hutchison, James Cromwell as well as Bonnie Hunt in supporting roles. Check out the characters that made the film a success that it is today.

Cast of The Green Mile

Tom Hanks as Paul Edgecomb

Tom Hanks plays the role of Paul Edgecomb. He plays the character of a death row corrections officer during the year of the Great Depression. He’s the one who starts noticing strange occurrences after a new inmate is brought in.

Michael Clarke Duncan as John Coffey

Michael Clarke Duncan plays the role of an enigmatic new inmate who is brought in with Tom Hanks's character. He plays the role of John Coffey. Michael Clarke Duncan was nominated for the 1999 Academy Award for his role in the film.

David Morse plays the role of Brutus "Brutal" Howell. Bonnie Hunt plays the character of Jan Edgecomb, while James Cromwell plays the role of Warden Hal Moores. Sam Rockwell plays the role of William "Wild Bill" Wharton, while Doug Hutchison plays the role of Percy Wetmore.

How did Michael Clarke Duncan die?

Michael Clarke Duncan died in 2012 after he suffered a heart attack. It has been reported that on July 12, 2012, Duncan was taken to a medical centre where he was kept in the Intensive Care Unit. His publicist on August 6 revealed that he had been shifted from the ICU, but he was still hospitalised. On September 3, 2012, Duncan passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 54.

The Green Mile is a story on the lives of prison guards on death row. The story revolves around one particular prison guard who is affected by the charge on one of the prisoners. The prisoner is an African-American man who has been accused of child rape and child murder. The accused has a special yet mysterious gift. The film went on to be a huge box-office hit and was released in the United States on December 10, 1999.

