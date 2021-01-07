Pharrell Williams To Join Redevelopment Of Norfolk's Military Circle Mall

A new look for Norfolk's Military Circle Mall is being considered by some of its developers, with one of Hampton's biggest celebrities, Pharrell Williams in mind. The director of the city's Economic Development Authority, Jared Chalk spoke about the mall and stated that when it opened, it was one of the premier malls in the region, but ever since new malls have come up, retail has changed. Read on to know more about how Pharrell Williams is involved in the redevelopment of Norfolk's Military Circle.

Pharrell Williams's news

According to a report by 13 News Now, the City of Norfolk announced a list of development groups that are in consideration to restore Military Circle Mall and the surrounding areas. The complex is located at the crossroads between Virginia Beach Boulevard and Military Highway. The four groups that are shortlisted are The Crossroads Partnership, Norfolk MC Associates, Wellness Circle, LLC., and Norfolk Next. Singer Pharrell Williams is a part of Wellness Circle LLC, along with a couple of other entertainment companies. While it remains unclear what each group's contribution would be for the redevelopment of the Military Circle, the exact plans of it are yet to be submitted.

The city's Economic Development Authority director stated that they want something that is more than an office park, more than just residential, and more than just retail, they want a combination of all of the above. He further said that some development teams think that it could be used for entertainment purposes as well. The city also stated that the businesses nearby would also be a part of the redevelopment project.

Pharrell Williams' new Humanrace Skincare Line up

The Grammy award-winning singer is not just going to be a part of the redevelopment of Norfolk's Military Circle, he recently dropped a new skincare line by the name, Humanrace. He posted pictures of the products from his latest venture on his Instagram profile, which comes in complete green packaging. Pharrell Williams can be seen holding these products in his hand as he poses for the camera. Sharing a picture of the three products on Instagram, Pharrell Williams, in the caption, called it a 'proud dad moment'.

Image Credits: Pharrell Williams Official Instagram Account

