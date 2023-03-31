Gwyneth Paltrow Wins Ski Crash Trial, Complainant Terry Sanderson Reacts

In the Gwyneth Paltrow vs Terry Sanderson Utah ski collision trial, an eight-member jury unanimously gave their decision in favour of the Avengers actress. In the matter, complainant Terry Sanderson accused Paltrow of causing brain damange and breaking four of his ribs. He also demanded $300,000 from her in damages. However, Sanderson lost the case and will now have to pay $1 to Paltrow, plus the fees of her legal team. After the verdict was announced, Sanderson left the Utah "disappointed”.

Sanderson was asked about the factors that went into coming up with the verdict. The 76-year-old retired optometrist said, “I wanted to see if justice prevails in those situations, but it becomes character assassination.”

Terry Sanderson had hesitations about the case

Talking about going to court against Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson suggested that famous people and celebrities get some "assumed credibility". He also stated that he hesitated in filing the case because “who wants to take on a celebrity?" He said, "It’s difficult. Who wants to do that someone who learns lines, learns how to play someone else’s part and be believable, be credible, wins awards?”

Terry Sanderson shares what Gwyneth Paltrow said to him

Terry Sanderson was also asked if he thought Gwyneth Paltrow lied in court. He said that she thought she had the truth, but he assured everyone that he did not bring any "falsehoods" to the case. He also revealed that after the verdict was announced Gwyneth came upto him in the courthouse and said “I wish you well". He added that it was kind of her and he thanked her. As part of the Utah ski collision trial settlement, Terry Sanderson is now required to pay $1 to Gwyneth, plus the legal fees of his team.