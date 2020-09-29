'Game Of Thrones' Actor Hafthor Bjornsson Aka 'The Mountain' Becomes Father To A Baby Boy

Actor Hafthor Bjornsson, who played the role of Gregor Clegane or The Mountain on Game of Thrones, has become a father to a baby boy. The actor wrote down a long caption upon sharing the images of his newborn. He, along with his wife Kelsey, was delighted as they welcomed the child into the world. The two took to social media to express how happy they were. Hafthor Bjornsson, on his social media profile, wrote a time-specific recollection of how things went down from his house to the hospital.
The actor in his long caption wrote that his wife was quite calm during the whole process while he was trying to be extra cautious for a number of things. He then added that after a while, she was taken to the hospital where all the necessary procedures were done. Hafthor Bjornsson expressed how proud he was of his wife and admired her whole journey through his post on social media. He then mentioned that after an intensive session of over 2 hours, their baby finally arrived. Hafthor Bjornsson added that he was healthy and strong and he felt extremely proud of him.
26.09.2020 . 6am Kelsey woke me up telling me she had been losing her water, I immediately jumped out of bed and said alright let’s go, she stayed calm and replied with a laugh and said, no we are not going yet. I then asked to call our midwives to which she replied again no let’s just wait for awhile. . 7:15am we call our friend to come photograph the labour, the midwife and doula. Once the midwife arrived she checked out the progress and we were surprised to learn Kelsey was already 5cm dilated. The midwife asked if she was ready to go to the birthing centre or wanted to try out that bath at home and Kelsey, still remaining calm, decided to try the bath at home. While I was filling up the bath things started escalating quickly, the contractions were much stronger lasting over a minute and were anywhere from 2-3 min apart. The midwife then said she thought we should head to the clinic and finally Kelsey agreed it was time. . 8:40am. We arrived at the Björkin, the birthing centre, after a quick 10 min drive. Right away Kelsey knew exactly what she wanted and asked how long until the birthing pool would be filled. The next fifteen minutes Kelsey paced around between contractions waiting for the tub to be filled. . 9:00am She was in the tub and immediately started to push. Things escalated super quickly. Throughout it all she did amazing. She was in complete control of her mind and body. She had strong opinions on exactly what she wanted and where she wanted to be. I am completely in awe of how strong she is, and so proud of her for everything she did to prepare herself throughout her pregnancy. It cannot be put into words how proud I am and how I feel about this experience. . 11:19am After an extremely hard 2 hours and 19 mins of pushing our healthy, strong, beautiful boy arrived weighing 3530 grams, 52 cm long. . To finish the most beautiful, awe inspiring labour was the most wonderful phone call to my daughter to introduce her to her new little brother ❤️ . 5:30pm We arrive back at home both mom and baby doing super well and spent our first night as three together. . We have decided on a name and cannot wait to share it with you all soon.
Further on, Hafthor Bjornsson shared that one of the most beautiful moments from the whole pregnancy to the birth-giving moment was when he got to tell his daughter at home about her baby brother. He called it one of the most beautiful and awe-inspiring moments. Hafthor Bjornsson revealed that he made a phone call home to inform his daughter and introduce her to her little brother. The GOT actor added that they arrived home a while later after all the procedures were completed and remarked that both the baby and his wife Kelsey were in excellent condition.
He also added that he was thrilled to spend the first night with his newborn son. Hafthor Bjornsson then ended the caption mentioning that they have decided a name and are waiting to share it with the world. However, the actor hasn’t revealed it as of now, but fans and friends are eager to know about the newborn. They congratulated the happy couple and showered them with several positive wishes.
