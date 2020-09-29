'Game Of Thrones' Actor Hafthor Bjornsson Aka 'The Mountain' Becomes Father To A Baby Boy

Actor Hafthor Bjornsson, who played the role of Gregor Clegane or The Mountain on Game of Thrones, has become a father to a baby boy. The actor wrote down a long caption upon sharing the images of his newborn. He, along with his wife Kelsey, was delighted as they welcomed the child into the world. The two took to social media to express how happy they were. Hafthor Bjornsson, on his social media profile, wrote a time-specific recollection of how things went down from his house to the hospital.

Hafthor Bjornsson and wife Kelsey welcome baby boy

The actor in his long caption wrote that his wife was quite calm during the whole process while he was trying to be extra cautious for a number of things. He then added that after a while, she was taken to the hospital where all the necessary procedures were done. Hafthor Bjornsson expressed how proud he was of his wife and admired her whole journey through his post on social media. He then mentioned that after an intensive session of over 2 hours, their baby finally arrived. Hafthor Bjornsson added that he was healthy and strong and he felt extremely proud of him.

Further on, Hafthor Bjornsson shared that one of the most beautiful moments from the whole pregnancy to the birth-giving moment was when he got to tell his daughter at home about her baby brother. He called it one of the most beautiful and awe-inspiring moments. Hafthor Bjornsson revealed that he made a phone call home to inform his daughter and introduce her to her little brother. The GOT actor added that they arrived home a while later after all the procedures were completed and remarked that both the baby and his wife Kelsey were in excellent condition.

He also added that he was thrilled to spend the first night with his newborn son. Hafthor Bjornsson then ended the caption mentioning that they have decided a name and are waiting to share it with the world. However, the actor hasn’t revealed it as of now, but fans and friends are eager to know about the newborn. They congratulated the happy couple and showered them with several positive wishes.

