Hailee Steinfeld Considers Playing Kate Bishop As An "honor" In Marvel's 'Hawkeye' Series

Hollywood actor Hailee Steinfeld was cast as Kate Bishop in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming web-series, Hawkeye a long time ago, with the news being kept under wraps. But, as the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has recently confirmed the news, the actor has broken her silence and revealed that it is an “honor” for her to be playing the character of Kate Bishop. Read further ahead to know more about how Hailee Steinfeld feels about appearing in the upcoming Hawkeye series.

Hailee Steinfeld is “honored” to play Kate Bishop

According to reports from ComicBook, Hailee Steinfeld recently opened up about what she feels playing the character of Kate Bishop in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming web-series, Hawkeye. The actor started by revealing that it is amazing to finally be able to confirm. She said that it is a complete “honor” to be playing the character of Kate Bishop and she is very excited about playing the character.

Hailee Steinfeld mentioned that she felt wonderful and very grateful to be back at work. It has been a “crazy year” of not knowing if the web-series was going to happen for a while but the artist is very happy to be back and play this character. Hailee Steinfeld assured that it is going to be fun and said that she is excited for both, the audience and herself to see it. Last month, Hailee Steinfeld revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she can’t wait for people to see just how the makers of Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming web-series, Hawkeye are interpreting the character of Kate Bishop through the comics in her own ways.

Hailee Steinfeld added that Kate Bishop is a complete badass and there’s “no denying at that”. The character is very smart, witty, quick, and has great physical ability. Hailee Steinfeld revealed that Hawkeye has tested her and kept her going through the quarantine. It has given Hailee Steinfeld a reason to stay and she is very excited as she is developing Kate Bishop’s character to see how the makers are going to come up with it. Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming web-series, Hawkeye is set to premiere later this year.

