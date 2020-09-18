Who Is Halle Berry Dating? Know More About Halle Berry's Boyfriend, Van Hunt

Halle Berry recently confirmed her relationship status on social media. The actor posted pictures with Van Hunt saying, "Now ya know" putting an end to months of speculation. However, not all may be familiar with who is Van Hunt. Here's all one needs to know about Halle Berry's boyfriend.

Who is Van Hunt?

Van Hunt, 50, is an American singer who made released his debut album back in 2004 called Van Hunt. This was followed by On The Jungle Floor in 2006 and Popular in 2007. However, the latter was shelved and released only in 2017.

Van Hunt also received The Grammy in 2007 for best R&B performance by a duo or group. The award was for his work on Family Affair, the cover of the Sly & the Family Stone. He is also popular for songs like Dust, Character and What Can I Say. He self-released an album in 2009 called Use in Case of Emergency.

Van Hunt and Halle Berry's relationship

Van and Halle Berry's relationship seems to be a couple of months old. It was noticed on social media after Van Hunt posted a picture of Halle kissing his cheeks with the caption, "My bamboo". This was followed by another photo in the same pose in late August.

Meanwhile, Halle herself posted a picture of hers and Van Hunt's feet in July. This was followed by another similar picture on her birthday. The post was about thanking her fans for their birthday wishes. Now she posted a picture of hers in a Tshirt saying 'Van Hunt' but her rep did not confirm the news immediately when approached by PEOPLE's magazine. However, it a secret no longer that the two are dating.

Halle Berry was previously in a relationship with Gabriel Aubry with whom she shares a 12-year-old daughter named Nahla Ariela Aubry. She was also married to David Justice from 1993 to 1997 and to Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005. Halle had also tied the knot with actor Oliviere Martinez in 2013 but the couple slpit in 2016.

