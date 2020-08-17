Hallmark Channel Airs An LBGTQ+ Marriage Through An Original Film, Receives Mixed Reviews

Hallmark Channel recently premiered the television film Wedding Every Weekend and the viewers were greeted with a pleasant surprise. For the first time, the channel showcased same-sex marriage and the LBGTQ+ community was delighted over the inclusiveness and portrayal. A few people, on the other hand, were of the stance that the channel was trying to “push down” their thoughts on the viewers but the channel was quick to clear their side of the story through social media.

Hallmark Channel showcases same-sex marriage

Hallmark Channel recently kept their promise of bringing LBGTQ+ stories to light by showcasing same-sex marriage through the film Wedding Every Weekend. In the film, the protagonists are seen attending wedding ceremonies of different kind and one of the highlight sequences of the film is when they show two women getting married in a gorgeous ceremony. The film premiered on Saturday and fans were quick to put forth their thoughts on the event.

Most of the people supported the channel and their creative decision while a few others were of the opinion that it was not necessary. One of the internet users was of the strong opinion that Hallmark Channel used to be one of the few channels that did not push their political and social agendas down the audience’s throat. And now, they were disappointed with the move and have also stopped watching the show altogether.

Nope. Hallmark was the only network families could watch without politics & social justice being pushed down our throat. Disappointed they caved to a few people. Millions of people viewers will not watch anymore. — Blessed (@jrw1910) August 10, 2020

Hallmark Channel’s official Twitter handle was quick to reply to the criticism and clear their thoughts on the notion. They wrote that they are proud of their film Wedding Every Weekend as their priority was to develop a broad mix of content, characters, and stories, with which they could make everyone feel welcome. Have a look at the Twitter conversation here.

We are proud of our movie, Wedding Every Weekend. Our priority at Hallmark Channel is to develop a broad mix of content, characters and stories in order to create a Hallmark experience where everyone feels welcome. — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) August 10, 2020

Previously, a Hallmark Channel spokesperson had revealed in an interaction with an international news daily, People, that their top priority was diversity and inclusion. They had also revealed that they were excited to make a few exciting programming announcements in the upcoming months. It was expected to feature LBGTQ+ storylines, characters, and even actors. They aimed at making every section of their audience feel welcomed.

