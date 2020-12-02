Tom Felton Rewatches First 'Harry Potter' Film After 20 Years, Shares Emotional Reaction

Harry Potter is among the most popular franchises around the world. Tom Felton garnered much attention with his performance as a mischievous Draco Malfoy. Now the actor watched the first Harry Potter film after around 20 years and shared his reaction.

Tom Felton shares emotional reaction as he rewatches first Harry Potter film

Tom Felton is quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than nine million followers. He has started a series on IGTV of sharing his reaction as he watches Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The actor mentioned that he has not watched the movie in around 20 years. He is seen excited about viewing the film for 11 minutes. Check out the video below.

Tom Felton recently shared another video of him watching the first Harry Potter movie on his Instagram. The length of this video is nearly 30 minutes. The actor stated that he will be completing the film in parts and will post his reaction.

Tom Felton’s role in the Harry Potter movies earned praises from the audiences. Even though he played the bad guy, there was an emotional connection with the character as the franchise moved forward. Draco Malfoy belonged to the Slytherin house in Hogwarts. He serves as a foil to the hero and is loosely based on bullies that author J. K. Rowling encountered during her school days. Felton has won several awards and nominations for his performance.

Directed by Chris Columbus, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released in 2001. It stars Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role, with Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley, and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger. Based on J. K. Rowling’s 1997 novel of the same name, it was the first installment in the Harry Potter movies franchise. The project got rave reviews from the audiences and become a successful series with seven more films.

Tom Felton was last seen in A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting. Directed by Rachel Talalay, it is a family horror film. It is based on Joe Ballarini’s three-part book trilogy of the same name, and he has also penned down the script for the movie. The film was released on Netflix and got mixed reviews from the viewers.

