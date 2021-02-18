Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Fly Off To London After Wrapping Up 'Don't Worry Darling'

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde departed for London together after wrapping their movie Don't Worry Darling. The couple reportedly flew off to London, Harry Styles's hometown, where coincidently Olivia Wilde's two kids are staying. The couple will spend some quality time with each other while Harry Styles would show Olivia his favourite places in London.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde finished shooting their film Don't Worry Darling, a film set in the 1950s era. Harry Styles will be seen in a supporting role in the movie while Olivia Wilde will be directing it. A source from E! News reported that the couple spent their last week of shooting in the desert near Barstow, Calif. They hopped on the plane to fly to London on February 16.

Pic Credit: Olivia Wilde Instagram.

Couple's vacation in London

Harry Styles' girlfriend Olivia Wilde will be spending time with her two kids, 6-year-old Otis, and 4-year-old Daisy in London while Harry Styles will catch up with his family and friends. The source from E! News also reported that the couple has been spending their whole time together. The reports suggest that the two have developed an 'intense connection' together and do not wish to be apart from each other for a long time.

Harry Styles dating Olivia Wilde: How it started?

Pic Credit: Harry Styles Instagram.

There were several speculations of Harry Styles dating the American actress. The couple made it official at Harry's manager's wedding in January. This news came after her split with husband Jason Sudeikis in mid-November, the two had been together for over a decade. The actress and former One Direction singer have been careful since then to not be clicked together and have kept away the PDA. According to several reports by E! News, everyone on the sets of Don't Worry Darling was aware of the romance between the actors and they have been quite 'flirty' with each other while filming the movie.

Olivia Wilde praises Harry Styles

Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde took to Instagram to praise the actor of her film, Harry Styles for his talent and personality. Olivia penned down a sincere message for Harry saying that 'he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humility. Harry Styles' girlfriend Olivia also praised the actor for taking up a supporting role in a female-centric film despite there being stigma in the industry to play a supporting role in a female lead movie.

