Harry Styles' Video ‘Falling’ Is About Ex-girlfriend Camille Rowe, Suggests Fan Theory

Harry Styles' “Falling” music video has been speculated to be about his ex-girlfriend Camille Rowe. The entire location of the song and several Easter eggs within the video have pointed towards the possibility of the video being about Camille Rowe, who dated Harry Styles for a while. A fan shared her theory over Twitter regarding the video and the signs which hinted towards Camille Rowe or something related to her. The person came up with several different and detailed information regarding the video which she claimed could have been about the French model Camille Rowe. The video was initially shared on TikTok and later made its way to other social media platforms.

The video of the fangirl begins and she appreciates the sheer brilliance of the video song, Falling. She later goes on to call it a genius work, in context to the video. The fan in the video named Katie claims that the video has been made with precision and several innuendos have been added throughout the music video. She began by mentioning how uncanny the entire music video looked in comparison to an art gallery painting. She especially pointed out how the chequered flooring resembled a painting with a similar chequered floor.

so am i insane or is harry styles' falling music actually incredibly genius pic.twitter.com/z21PEM7T7c — katie ✰ (@dizzyonstyles) July 21, 2020

Kati then mentioned that artist James Casebere is known for using the day to day spaces and creating something surreal out of it. The artist usually does so with miniature models of rooms and then uses water and creative lighting to achieve a certain effect. This exact theme was noticed in the music video by Harry Styles. Katie then goes on to look up to find out where the paintings were located and reveals that the work is presented at the Tate Museum in London as well as the Museum of Modern Art, in New York. The works of the artist can also be found at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London where Harry has been clicked in the past. Katie then revealed that Camille Rowe’s current boyfriend is a council member for the Tate Museum and is on the board of trustees for the Museum of Modern Art. Thus the user claimed that the video of Falling has this interlinking connection with Camille Rowe, who was Harry Styles' ex.

Katie goes on to explain that another artist, Sam Samore, who has also featured at the Museum of Modern Arts has some significance. Katie revealed that Sam was part of an exhibition that went by the name of “Sign of the Times”. This was especially peculiar as Harry Styles too has a song named Sign of the Times.

