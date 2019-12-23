Harry Styles’ 'Adore You' Gains Love Of Netizens Around The World

Harry Styles released his third single, Adore You, from his second studio album on December 6, 2019. Soon after the release, Adore You topped multiple charts majorly because of its quirky video. The video of the song hit the right chord with the audience as Harry introduces his listeners to the island of Eroda.

Adore You is a part of Harry Styles’ most anticipated studio album, Fine Line. The album was also released recently on December 13, 2019. Adore You has a very catchy and mid-tempo feel to it. The song also features Spanish singer Rosalía’s narration.

The music video of Harry Styles’ Adore You is about eight minutes long and features Harry Styles as a smiley boy who is considered to be different from the rest of the people on the island. Eventually, Styles befriends a fish who is also different from the rest. What follows is a bizarre yet relatable adventure on the island of Eroda.

Here's how fans are reacting to Harry Styles’ 'Adore You':

He's really great😍😍..,,

And, I really love him for whatever he does and i am gonna support him forever, whether he's in band or an solo artist😅😅#adoreyou😍😍 pic.twitter.com/f2oSWK1bGB — Ｅｄｗａｒｄ Ｈａｒｒｙ Ｓｔｙｌｅｓ (@HarrySt43610774) December 20, 2019

👏👏#AdoreYou by @Harry_Styles just reached 50 MILLION streams on Spotify!



Only 16 days of release! Way to go Harry! Proud of you! 💖



KEEP STREAMING!! pic.twitter.com/xf2YXPtyyS — Harry's Army™ / Fan account (@stylespromoarmy) December 22, 2019

Guys, I am really so so proud for Harry!😊😊,,

He's been great in his solo career and, I think that fans are gonna support him as much as he had got while staying in band😊😊,,#adoreyou,,great pic.twitter.com/G9z0cflKsD — Ｅｄｗａｒｄ Ｈａｒｒｙ Ｓｔｙｌｅｓ (@HarrySt43610774) December 20, 2019

