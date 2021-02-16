Heather Kristin Shares Experience Of Working As A Stand-in For The Show 'Sex And The City'

Heather Kristin opened up about her career and her journey from a stand-in to a writer. As reported by Independent, Heather Kristin spoke about how the memories of working on Sex and the City would never leave her mind. She claimed that she was the stand-in for Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte, for four seasons and expressed all the difficult times she went through.

Also read: Sex And The City: HBO Max Executive Hints At Absence Of Samantha From Reboot

Heather Kristin on Sex and the City -

Speaking of her experience, Heather Kristin said that she was a stand-in who was posed like a mannequin so that the cinematographer could set the lights and check for shadows before the actors arrived. She said with her big, round eyes and long, brown hair, she resembled Kristin Davis which was enough for the job. Over the years, she also stood in for Amanda Peet, Marlee Matlin, and Rosemarie DeWitt. They were all the same height and similar weight.

Also read: 'Sex And The City' To Have COVID-19 As Part Of Revival; Reveals Sarah Jessica Parker

She described one scene that stood out for her which was the second episode of season 4. In the episode, Charlotte goes to her gynaecologist with a yeast-like infection complaint, and instead, he prescribes her with an antidepressant and tells her to keep a vagina journal. As Charlotte’s stand-in, she had to reenact that scene over and over which led to one of the most embarrassing moments of her life. She further went on to explain how she got into “standing in.”

Also read: 'Sex And The City': Is Mr Big Going To Be Killed Off In The Revival? Details Inside

Earlier, she worked as a waitress. Her fellow waiter told her, “You look like Charlotte on Sex and the City! Maybe you’ll get your big break if you become her stand-in.” That’s when she took the suggestion seriously and began to show up at the casting director’s office week after week, begging him to give her a chance which he finally did. She began standing in as instructed by her director. For the said scened, she laid down on the gynecologist’s table and revealed: "I did my best to relax". Sex and the City's cast left for a meeting and even one hour later she was still lying there, wanting to be dismissed. She had worked about 60 hours that week. She fell asleep accidentally and the crew members made fun of her.

Years later, she became a professional writer. She is now a wife, mother, and mentor at Girls Write Now, a non-profit that matches women writers with teen girls. She said, “I’m the person today I so needed in my past.” She said she learned a lot working, watching, and acting out scenes on Sex and the City and learnt how messy the industry could be. Her experiences on the show taught her how to stand up for sisterhood, her co-worker, and most importantly for herself.

Also read: Kim Cattrall Finally Reacts To 'The Sex And The City' Revival On Twitter, Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.