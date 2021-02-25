Henry Cavill Teases 'secret Project' That Could Be A 'Mass Effect' Adaptation

Henry Cavill is currently one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. He is quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than 15 million followers. The actor keeps fans updated about his ongoing and upcoming projects. Now, it seems like Cavill has revealed his next work and it is related to the Mass Effect video games.

Henry Cavill teases “secret project” that could be related to Mass Effect

Latest Henry Cavill’s Instagram post has him sharing a cryptic message as he hints at his next venture. He shared a black and white picture of himself holding sheets of paper that have been blurred. The actor mentioned that it could either be a secret project or just some paper with random words. However, he did not reveal what it is and stated that fans have to wait for it. Check Henry Cavill’s Instagram post hinting at Henry Cavill's new movie.

Gamespressure discovered some content on the page using Focus Magic, a software tool that removes unwanted blur from photos. The result shows Henry Cavill’s Instagram post could be a hint at a Mass Effect project, possibly Henry' Cavill's new movie. Words on the page found are Cerberus, Tali’Zorah, and Geth - all from the Mass Effect series. The page Cavill is holding could be a script or an early draft for a film or series connected to a new Mass Effect project. As the actor said, fans have to wait for an official announcement, to know if it will be added to the upcoming Henry Cavill's movies list. But Henry Cavill's Instagram tease has excited many.

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill’s Instagram picture is speculated to be from The Witcher season 2 sets. The stylists are seen setting or removing his fake long hair which he dons to play the lead character, Geralt of Rivia. It confirms that the shooting on the Netflix fantasy action drama series has resumed. It was previously halted as Cavill faced injury while filming an action sequence.

About potentially Henry Cavill’s new movie on Mass Effect

Mass Effect is a famous role-playing action video game developed by BioWare. It has three series released till now. The story starts in the Milky Way galaxy in the year 2183, where civilization is threatened by a highly advanced machine race called the "Reapers". The player dons the role of Commander Shepard, one that Henry Cavill could portray. He is an elite human soldier who must stop a rogue agent from carrying out the galactic invasion by the Reapers. The science fiction action game has received praise for its interactive storytelling.

