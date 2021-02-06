Henry Cavill Will Not Return To His 'Superman' Role In 'Shazam 2'

Actor Henry Cavill has been a part of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) as Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman. The actor has appeared on the big screen in the character since Justice League was released in 2017. There was news that he would make a comeback as Superman in an upcoming DCEU project, which was speculated to be Shazam! Fury of Gods. Now, it is reported that Cavill would not be in the movie.

Also Read | Henry Cavill In Talks To Make A Comeback As Superman In An Upcoming DCEU Film

Henry Cavill won’t be a part of Shazam 2

Variety has recently confirmed that Henry Cavill as Superman will not appear in Shazam 2. However, the reason remains unknown. When news about Cavill’s return made rounds, Shazam! Fury of the Gods was speculated to be the first choice. It was because a cameo by Superman was seen in the first film. But Cavill did not play the character then. However, he might have appeared as a hero figure or trainer to Billy Batson.

Also Read | Henry Cavill Hopes To Play More Of Superman In Years To Come, Says It Changed His Life

Shazam 2 director David F. Sandberg addressed the rumours of Henry Cavill as Superman via Twitter. He mentioned that the actor was set to feature in the first film itself. They had plans even when the movie was halfway through it. But in the end, it did not work out and someone else portrayed the character with just half shot of Superman. So, Sandberg noted that he would not comment on any Shazam 2 casting rumours.

Also Read | Shazam! 2 Official Title Revealed; Know About Shazam! 2 Cast And A Possible New Character

Not going to comment on casting rumors for several reasons. One being you can’t be sure about anything until it’s happened. Halfway through shooting Shazam the plan was still for Cavill to be in it. Scoopers could have scooped that and been right at the time but wrong in the end. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 5, 2021

Though I can confirm with ~90% certainty that Shazam will appear in Shazam 2. So if you’re a fan of that character you might enjoy Shazam 2. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 5, 2021

Also Read | Shazam! 2 Director Teases More Of The Superhero Family And Unexpected Villains; Read

Henry Cavill as Superman debuted in Man of Steel in 2013. He further reprised the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). A sequel to Man of Steel was also in plans when the DCEU started, but there is no development on it yet. Now, it is unknown how and when will Cavill reprise the superhero role again.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will see Zackary Levi return as superhero Shazam, and Asher Angel as his human host, Billy Batson. Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Michelle Borth, Ross Butler, and D. J. Cotrona will also reprise their role as Shazam’s superhero siblings. It also indicates that Jack Dylan Grazer, Faithe Herman, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, and Jovan Armand are making a comeback as Batson’s foster family. Other cast members are yet to be unannounced.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.