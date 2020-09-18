Henry Cavill Signs A New Deal & Will Return As 'Superman' In Three Movies; Read Details

The Superman star Henry Cavill has reportedly signed a new deal to reprise his role as Superman in upcoming DC Movies. According to The Cultured Nerd, sources close to both TCN and DCUNews, have confirmed the news. The report also states that Henry Cavill's new contract includes three movies and choices for cameos in other future DCEU films. Read ahead for more details.

Henry Cavill signs Superman movies

Henry Cavill's portrayal as Superman has been a point of controversy for quite some time. Even though his portrayal gained immense love, he also had his fair share of criticism from viewers and critics. His performance in 2017's Justice League was also considered dull and his future as the superhero seemed cold as Warner Bros. apparently lost interest in the character. Thanks to the Snyder Cut movement, interest in Henry Callin's character was rekindled. In fact, the deal was pitched by Cavill himself for his return to the red cape.

Also Read | 'Enola Holmes' Cast: Millie Bobby Brown as Enola, Henry Cavill as Sherlock & other actors

According to The Cultured Nerd, sources close to TCN have confirmed that as stated by Josh at DCUNews, Henry Cavill recently helped to pitch a new DUC's Superman project. This news was also discussed last week on Friday night Live Steam for LightCast Podcast. Check out the podcast here.

Also Read | Henry Cavill shares BTS pic from The Witcher S2 to show his tedious makeup removal process

As mentioned by the portal, Henry Cavill's Superman pitch received a positive response. This led to an official confirmation of his new contract for more appearances as Superman. The Cultured Nerd and DCUNews’ sources revealed that Henry Cavill's contract includes 3 films for Cavill’s pitch and options for future cameos in other future DC films, which seemingly totals to 5-6 movies. However, the sources are yet to reveal which movies will feature Henry. But they also stated that Superman can be featured in another solo outing, to a prominent role in a Black Adam and Shazam film.

On the work front for Henry, the actor is currently gearing up for his role in season two of The Witcher on Netflix. However, the release was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per recent reports, the show is not expected to release on Netflix until late 2021. The fantasy drama web television series is produced by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

Also Read | 'The Witcher' prequel: Spin-off of the Henry Cavill show to be set 1200 years earlier

Also Read | Henry Cavill builds a PC at home and netizens can't stop drooling over the video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.