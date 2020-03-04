Here Are Jennifer Aniston's Top 5 Movies According To IMDb

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most celebrated actors in the Hollywood film industry. Jennifer has been a part of some well-known movies like The Iron Gate, Marley & Me, and Bruce Almighty. While the actor is famous for her portrayal of Rachel Green from the show Friends, she was also appreciated for her roles in these movies.

Here are the five top-rated films of Jennifer on IMDb

Marley & Me

The movie Marley and Me was released in the year 2008. The movie traced the story of two individuals who adopt a hyper-active dog named Marley. The two slowly realise the importance of Marley in the family and also deal with problems as a family. The movie starred Own Wilson alongside Jennifer Aniston. Its IMDb rating is 7.1.

We're the Millers

The movie We're The Millers was released in the year 2013. Jennifer Aniston starred alongside Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts, and Will Poulter. The movie looks at the story of David Clark, who is a drug dealer and he brings together a fake family in order to transport a large shipment of drugs from Mexico to the U. S. Jennifer Aniston plays the role of Rose, who is David's neighbour. It's IMDb rating is 7.

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses is a comedy movie starring Jason Bateman, Steve Wiebe, Kevin Spacey, Charlie Day, Lindsay Sloane, Michael Albala, and Jennifer Aniston. Aniston plays the role of Dr Julia Harris, who is attracted to her associate, played by Charlie Day. Its IMDb rating is 6.9.

Bruce Almighty

Jennifer Aniston starred alongside the legendary actor Jim Carrey in the movie Bruce Almighty. The movie was released in the year 2003. The movie traces the story of Bruce Nolan, who keeps complaining about God and his work. Then God, played by Morgan Freeman, gives him his powers and make him realise that it is not easy to run the world. The movie was directed by Tom Shadyac. It's IMDb rating is 6.7.

Derailed

Derailed was released in the year 2005. The movie traces the story of two business executives who are having an affair. The two are then blackmailed by a violent criminal and they go on a journey to save the lives of their families. The movie stars Vincent Cassel, Clive Owen, and Addison Timlin along with Jennifer Aniston. It's IMDb rating is 6.6.

