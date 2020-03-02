Jennifer Aniston's Best Moments From 'He's Not Just That Into You'

Jennifer Aniston has starred in several rom-com as well as indie films. In her movies, the actor has been portrayed in different shades. Back in 2009, Jennifer Aniston starred in the rom-com He’s Just Not That Into You. This ensemble cast film received good reviews and was loved by Jen’s fans. So, take a look at some of the best moments of Jennifer Aniston from He’s Just Not That Into You.

Jennifer Aniston’s best moments from 'He’s Just Not That Into You'

1. Beth believes Gigi’s rule

Jennifer Aniston’s character Beth tries to talk to her boyfriend Neil (Ben Affleck) into believing the concept of marriage while Neil is convinced that marriage is unnecessary. But the next day, Beth meets her co-worker Gigi and believes in her blabbering and tells Neil that she cannot pretend to not want to marry him anymore. This scene is the final nail in the coffin for Beth and Neil’s seven-year-long relationship.

2. Beth confronts Neil

After Beth believes in Gigi’s rule, she goes home and confronts her boyfriend Neil. This scene is one of the most heartbreaking scenes from the movie He's Just Not That Into You. One of the best moments from this particular scene is when Beth says that she did not tell Neil that she wants to marry him because she did not want to appear as a clingy woman who suffocates her boyfriend. Take a look at this scene here:

3. Beth interacts with her father

After Beth breaks up with Neil, she soon attends her sister’s wedding. At the wedding, Beth soon realises that most of the people she knows are either married or are planning to get married. This then leads to a sweet interaction between Beth and her father. Beth’s father comforts her with the sweetest words which provide her with some much-needed comfort.

4. Neil proposes to Beth

Jennifer Aniston’s movies are known for the FRIENDS star sharing some spell bounding chemistry with her co-stars. This scene from He’s Just Not That Into You is a perfect example of the amazing chemistry Jennifer Aniston shared with Ben Affleck. This proposal is one of the most emotional and romantic scenes in the movie. Check out the entire scene He's Just Not That Into You here:

