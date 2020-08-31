Here Is How To Stream MTV VMAs Full Show And Direct Performance Links

MTV VMAs full show aired on MTV India at 5:30 am, as per the Indian Standard Time, that is 8 pm ET. The show aired on several broadcast channels for the first time in history as per a report in Deadline. It was simultaneously showcased on ViacomCBS’s several sub-let channels like BET, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1, BET Her, CMT, and Comedy Central. For those who missed out the show and wish to watch the show, here is everything you need to know-

MTV VMAs full show

This year MTV VMAs full show followed all the state orders laid down to curb any possible infection of the coronavirus. The MTV VMAs full show had no audience for most parts as some of the acts were remotely performed by artists. Furthermore, minimum people were allowed to enter the audience area in the arena where the show was shot, following New York City guidelines due to COVID-19.

Hosted by Keke Palmer, the broadcast was a combination of outdoor as well as indoor performances by artists such as The Weeknd, Doja Cat, BTS, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi, and more. The top winners of the evening were Lady Gaga and The Weeknd, who won artist of the year and video of the year respectively. BTS' ON MV, on the other hand, won four laurels at the MTV VMAs full show.

How to watch MTV VMAs full show?

Users can switch on to VPN and then stream MTV VMAs full show online on applications and streaming sites like Sling TV, Philo, fuboTV, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV. The viewers can also watch the MTV VMAs full show online in parts through YouTube. Here are some of the much-anticipated performances of the night.

Viewers can watch the MTV VMAs full show on the following links:

MTV VMAs full show https://net2tv.live/mtvvmas2020/

MTV VMAs full show online https://livewebtv.us/awards/

MTV VMAs full show online https://hdtvchennel.com/Awards/

How to watch MTV VMAs full show? Here are some direct YouTube links-

BTS' Dynamite

Black Eyed Peas

Miley Cyrus

DaBaby

Maluma

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Doja Cat

Chloe x Halle

