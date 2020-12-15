Unsung Heroes Of 2020: From Talented Teachers To Dedicated Doctors, People Who Won Hearts

As the world readies to wrap up 2020, a year filled with the most unprecedented challenges, it also paved the way for remarkable heroic acts. From teachers taking an extra mile to deliver the much need education even if it means taking ‘schools on wheels’ to doctors going out of their way to help the patients, several unsung heroes emerged from the crowd of millions who were struggling in their own manner throughout the year. Defying barriers of age, gender, among others, people from all corners of the globe stepped their act of kindness who were also known as “heroes” and “COVID warriors”. Here are some of them:

Naples Teachers Give Socially-distanced Classes On Streets

When the educational institutes in the Italian region of Campania were shut down, teachers resorted to socially-distanced “balcony teaching”. Saying that they are making “virtue of necessity”, Naples teachers are preventing the students from falling behind due to the global health crisis and even taking classes on the streets. Among many others is Tonio Stornaiuolo who yells out his lessons to the pupils listening from their balconies and on the streets outside the home.

Farmer Sells Cow For Daughter's Education

A farmer from Himachal Pradesh earned a lot of praises on social media when his story spread across the world, for selling his cow so that his daughter could continue online classes amid coronavirus lockdown. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, the farmer, who has not been named, revealed his struggle to buy a smartphone just so that the studies of his 10-year-old daughter weren’t compromised. He said that he had to drop out of school in eighth grade, but wanted his kids to get the best education possible.

Homeopathic Doctor Travels 10 Km Daily To Provide Treatment

An 87-year-old doctor from Chandrapur district of Maharashtra had been going out of his way to attend to his patients in remote villages, amid the COVID pandemic. Dandekar was travelling barefoot for at least 10 km every day to villages in Mul, Pombhurna and Ballarshah talukas, providing free doorstep treatment to people.

For the last 60 years, I've been visiting villagers almost daily. Due to fear of #COVID19, doctors are scared of treating poor patients but I've no such fear. Nowadays, young doctors are only after money, they don't want to serve poor: Dr Ramchandra Danekar, Homoeopathic doctor https://t.co/tJ7p9T6QAM pic.twitter.com/meqCpGa3KV — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

101-yr-old Woman Hailed As COVID-19 'warrior' After Recovering From Virus Thrice

A 101-year-old Italian woman, who survived the Spanish Flu and the Second World War, has now become a COVID-19 ‘warrior’ too. According to RT, the woman named Maria Orsingher baffled doctors in Italy. Her daughter Carla told the media outlet that Maria was first tested positive for coronavirus back in February after which she was hospitalised in Sondalo.

11-year-old 'Hero' Drives Car To Save Grandmother's Life

In a heartwarming incident, an 11-year-old boy surprised everybody after he drove a car to save his grandmother’s life. It all started when a little boy PJ Brewe-Lay saw his granny shaking and in need of immediate medical help. Following his natural instinct to save her, he immediately rushed and drove her in a luxury car.

11-year-old jumps behind the wheel to save grandma suffering medical emergency



"This child is only 11 years old and drives like a pro." Never underestimate what kids can do. https://t.co/6i1DqY5DKO pic.twitter.com/Tjj68TVbJO — ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ Rosey LeeðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ (@roseyleebooks) September 2, 2020

17-year-old COVID Warrior Makes LungAI App, Wins HRD Ministry's Contest

A Class XII Delhi student won the Ministry of Human Resource Development's (HRD) 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Ideathon' under the category of Sustainable Environment after he created a web-based app LungAI, which can detect COVID-19 and other lung disorders. Aryan Gulati of Delhi Public School, RK Puram won the contest and became the youngest winner of the contest. Aryan has received Rs. 2 lakh to further implement his app that has an accuracy rating of 90 per cent.

Aryan Gulati, a class XII student, and the youngest of the 5 award winners of the Atmanirbhar Bharat App challenge has developed a web-based application, LungAI, which can detect Covid19 & 16 other pulmonary diseases!



More: https://t.co/tGD3mmgVlW pic.twitter.com/zd6NJaDZdu — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 27, 2020

Grandson Puts Up Fight With Bull To Save Grandmother, Netizens Call Him 'Hero'

In a horrifying incident, an old woman and her grandson were attacked by a bull in Haryana’s Mahendragarh on September 28 but were eventually saved because of the heroic act by the little kid. A hair-raising CCTV footage, which went viral, showed the 70-year-old Angoori Devi walking down a road when the bull charged at her and knocked her to the ground in a completely unprovoked attack.

Assam Police Officer Risks His Life To Save Drowning Boys

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Assam Police brought laurels to the department after he risked his life by jumping in the river to rescue two boys who were drowning this year. Shared by the Dibraugh Police Department the appreciation post was captioned saying that the police department is proud of the “daredevilry” the sub-inspector showed in saving lives and performing his duties during times of natural disaster.

We are proud of ASI Purnananda Saikia of Borboruah PS who did not think twice before jumping into the water to save 2 drowning boys. Such daredevilry during times of natural disaster doubles our 'josh' to keep working for the public security. pic.twitter.com/ryRSByTol6 — Dibrugarh Police (@dibrugarhpolice) June 25, 2020

'True Hero': 6-year-old Saves Family From House Fire

A 6-year-old is being hailed for saving the lives of her family after she woke up to smoke detector alarm and rushed to awake and alert her father on January 19. Madalyn Karlbon, daughter of the former chief of Avenel Fire Department, New Jersey, used her alertness imbibed through her father and fire prevention week to jump into action in the moment of a panic situation.

Doctor Performs Garba In PPE Kit After Duty Amid COVID-19

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, Navratri events across the country were scaled down. However, a video of a healthcare worker performing Garba in a PPE kit has rekindled people’s enthusiasm towards the festival and the medical professional was hailed for 'heroic spirit'. A video of the same has been shared on Instagram by the health care worker named Karishma Takrani, who described it as "Post duty scenes."

Doctor Dresses Up As Batman To Fulfil Cancer Patient's Dream

Going a step beyond the professional relationship, a doctor dressed up as Batman to fulfil the wish of a child who was suffering from cancer. A video which features the doctor donning the all-black costume was shared on Twitter and shows the “superhero” hugging the child.

