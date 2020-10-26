Hilary Duff Expecting Second Child With Matthew Koma, PC Joins Celebration

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are expecting a new addition to their family. The former Disney alum recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram. The moment the announcement was made many celebrities flooded in with some sweet messages. Actor Priyanka Chopra also joined in on the celebration and dropped a sweet message to the couple.

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Hilary Duff on her pregnancy

Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma created quite a buzz with their wedding last December. Their wedding pictures went viral on social media in no time. Now, congratulations are in order for the couple as they are expecting a new addition to their family.

Also read | Hilary Duff Celebrates 'brave' Daughter Banks' 2nd Birthday, Says 'Thanks For Choosing Us'

In a recent Instagram post, both Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma revealed that they are expecting their second child together. Hilary Duff’s pregnancy announcement was shared on Instagram. In a short clip, Matthew Koma is cradling Hilary baby bump. Hilary Duff captioned this clip by writing, “We are growing”. She further joked and wrote, “Mostly me”. Take a look at Hilary Duff’s pregnancy announcement here.

Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma shared the same clip on Instagram. He captioned Hilary Duff’s pregnancy announcement by writing, “lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 – 2021”. Many celebrities were quick to join in on the celebrations. Actor Priyanka Chopra quickly responded to this announcement in the comment section. She wrote, “Wohoooooo congratulations”. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s comment on Hilary Duff’s husband’s post here.

Also read | Hilary Duff Flaunts Toned Abs In Latest Pic, Inspires Fans To 'do Whatever Feels Good'

Apart from Priyanka Chopra many other celebrities also congratulated the couple. Mandy Moore and Kelly Clarkson were also part of this bandwagon. Both the celebs commented on Hilary Duff’s pregnancy announcement. Apart from Hilary, both Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor are also pregnant. Just like Hilary Duff, both the singers shared this news via Instagram.

As mentioned earlier, this will be Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma’s second child together. The couple already has a daughter together named Banks Violet Bair. Hilary also shares a son with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, named Luca Cruz Comrie. Apart from celebrating this pregnancy announcement, Hilary Duff and her husband both celebrated their daughter Banks’ birthday. The couple posted adorable pictures of their daughter on Instagram and celebrated her birthday.

Also read | Hilary Duff And The Cast Of 'Cheaper By The Dozen' Recreate Iconic Stills From The Movie

Also read | Hilary Duff And 'Lizzie Mcguire' Cast's Virtual Reunion Leaves Netizens Overjoyed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.