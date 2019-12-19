Hollywood Rom-com Movies Which Should Be On Your Binge-list This Weekend

Everyone looks up to weekends to relax after a hectic week. Most people waste time in thinking about what to do and end up doing nothing. No sooner do they realise that it is Monday already. If you are someone who is not a fan of hanging out but want to stay home and spend time watching some movies then rom-com movies might be the pick for you as one can never go wrong with romantic comedy movies. Hence, here are 5 Hollywood rom-com movies to binge-watch this weekend:

Also Read | Hollywood Thrillers That Released In 2019 You Should Watch Before The Year Ends

1) Crazy Stupid Love

One of the most iconic rom-com movies of all time, if you have not watched Crazy Stupid Love already then it should be first in your watchlist. The movie stars Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Marisa Tomei, and Kevin Bacon in lead roles and is helmed by Glenn Ficarra. The story follows a newly divorced man who seeks to rediscover his manhood.

Also Read | Hollywood Celebrities Who Got Married In 2019; Here's The Complete List

2) Isn't It Romantic

The Rebel Wilson-starrer Isn't It Romantic is an American satirical fantasy romantic comedy which along with rebel also stars Priyanka Chopra, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine in key roles. The film revolves around the life of a woman who finds herself in a world where everything around her plays out like a cliche romantic comedy.

3) Enchanted

If you are someone who is keen at watching fantasy romantic comedy movies then Enchanted is the one for you. The film is produced by Walt Disney Pictures and stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall, Idina Menzel, Rachel Covey, and Susan Sarandon in the lead roles.

Also Read | Hollywood Movies On Reincarnation That Will Keep You On The Edge Of The Seat

4) 50 First Dates

50 First Dates is a Peter Segal directorial which stars Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Rob Schneider, Sean Astin, Blake Clark, and Dan Aykroyd in the lead roles and revolves around Henry, a womanizing marine veterinarian who falls for an art teacher named Lucy and later realises that she has anterograde amnesia. He then resolves to win her over again each new day.

5) No Strings Attached

This film starring Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher in the lead roles is one of the well-known romantic comedies. The film is helmed by Ivan Reitman and is about two friends who decide to make a pact to have a 'no strings attached' relationship, without falling in love with each other.

Also Read | New Year 2020: Top Four Hollywood-inspired Outfits To End 2019 In Style

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.