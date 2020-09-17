Keanu Reeves Reveals How He Kept Up With 'The Matrix 4' Training During Lockdown

Keanu Reeves will be making his return as Neo in The Matrix franchise with the upcoming fourth instalment. The production of the movie was shut down in March 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic. Like most of the people, Reeves was quarantined at his house. The actor recently revealed how he kept up with his training for his character even after being isolated at home.

How Keanu Reeves kept up with training for The Matrix 4?

In his recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Shown, Keanu Reeves talked about how he maintained his fitness and stayed in shape to portray Neo in The Matrix 4. He recalled that he was in Germany and then everything was shutting down when he flew back to Los Angeles and was there for around eight weeks. The actor said that he maintained training with the people he was working with, in Berlin, where the shooting of The Matrix 4 was going on before the lockdown. Reeves mentioned they had a private gym facility and a couple of instructors. He stated that he kept training during the quarantine period for keeping the role alive.

Keanu Reeves will be playing Neo for the fourth time on the big screen. He debuted as Neo in The Matrix (1999). He went on to essay the role in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both released in 2003. The character was well-in shape in the previous three projects and has shown several fighting skills which he pulled off with quite ease. Now as the actor is making a comeback in the franchise after more than 17 years, there would be a change in his physiques. Reeves has already proven his action skills in John Wick.

The Matrix 4 will be directed by Lana Wachowski, who helmed the previous three films with her sister Lilly Wachowski. The cast includes Carrie-Anne Moss, Jade Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson as they will reportedly reprise their role as Neo / Thomas Anderson, Trinity, Niobe and The Merovingian. The new cast reportedly includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman in undisclosed characters.

Filming resumed in Berlin, Germany, in August 2020, after a hiatus of around five months. It was one of the first big Hollywood projects to return to shoot. The movie was initially scheduled to release on May 21, 2021, but has been delayed. The Matrix 4 is currently eyeing to hit the theatres on April 1, 2022.

