How To Evolve Galarian Slowpoke? All You Need To Know About This Psychic-type Pokemon

The introduction of Pokemon Isle Of Armor DLC has certainly gotten the Pokemon fans extremely happy. This is because it allows 100 more Pokemon to enter the latest Generation VIII. Isle Of Armor allows the gamers to walk around the new and improved Wild Area. It not only gets these new additions to Pokemon - Pokémon Sword and Shield - but also brings in some hidden gems to the game.

Also Read | How To Beat Darkrai In Pokemon GO And What Are Best Counters To Use?

Pokemon Sword and Shield has certainly garnered a lot of attention since its new addition, Isle of Armour DLC. The players have been loving the new additions to the game. But a number of people have been asking things like “how to evolve Slowpoke?” and other questions about the game. Read more to know about how to evolve Pokemon in Pokémon Sword and Shield's new Isle of Armor.

Also Read | Pokemon Isle Of Armor: Diglett Locations Across The Adventure Game

How to evolve Galarian Slowpoke?

A Galarian Slowpoke can evolve into Galarian Slowbro when the player gives it a Galarica Cuff. In order to achieve the cuff, the player needs to pick eight Galarica Twigs off the ground in the Isle of Armor. Then they need to give the twigs to a female NPC stationed on the Workout Sea. She'll will then use those twigs and will make a cuff.

Also Read | Where To Find Max Mushrooms In Isle Of Armor To Unlock Your Pokemon’s Gigantamax?

Where can one find Galarian Slowpoke?

Every player can get a Galarian Slowpoke for free just by visiting Wedgehurst Station. If the players haven't been to the station, back in the first town, they need to go back to in order to start a cutscene. After the cut scene ends, the players will then encounter a Galarian Slowpoke and thus get the chance to capture it. If you are not able to catch it, or just want to bring in more Slowpokes, visit the Isle of Armor's Fields of Honor. Galarian Slowpoke should be all over the beaches at that place.

Also Read | New Pokemon Snap trailer Is Out! What's New After 20 Years? WATCH

More about Galarian Slowpoke

Galarian Slowpoke happens to be one of the most popular Pokemon and is considered to be a fan favourite. He is also a very strong contender when it evolves into Slowbro or Slowking. Both the evolved forms, Slowbro and Slowking, have the ability to defend themselves and also have the power to heal with their hidden ability. These are not available in Slowpoke but it changes when the pokemon gets its new Galarian form. After the evolution, Slowpoke can also evolve into a gun-toting version of Slowbro that specializes in attacking and poisoning its opponent.

Also Read | All New Pokemon In Isle Of Armor: Which New And Old Pokemon Can You Expect?