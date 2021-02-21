'Sringaram' Cast: Here's A List Of Actors And Characters They Play

Sringaram was released in the year 2007 and it was a Tamil period-drama movie. It was co-written by novelist Indra Soundar Rajan and produced by Padmini Ravi. The movie was well-appreciated and went on to bag three awards including 53rd National Film Awards and two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. Here is the list of the actors and the character they play.

Sringaram cast

Aditi Rao Hydari as Madhura and Varshini

The actor plays the role of Bharathanatiyam dancer who has to take over her mother's service as a temple dancer. Madhura as a character has her priorities set and she wanted to develop her art of dancing. Apart from being a dancer, she has to fulfil the vassal of the Tanjavore Presidency's desire who is attracted to her. The actor plays a double role in the film where she also plays the role of her own daughter.

Manoj K. Jayan as Sukumar, The Mirasu

The actor plays the role of the Mirasu, who is an appointed landlord. He gives command on behalf of the King. The character is portrayed as arrogant and power-hungry who mistreats lower caste people.

Hamsa Moily as Kama

The actor plays the role of Madhura's sister who takes over her position after the latter runs away. She runs away just like her sister after she learns the truth about being a temple dancer. The character appears to be a trained dancer.

Other cast members

Other cast members include Sashikumar Subramani as Kasi, Manju Bhargavi as Ponammal, Y. Gee. Mahendra as the Gurukkal, Aishwarya as Mirasu's wife and Vagai Chandrasekhar as Kangani. The choreography of various dances in the movie was done by late Saroj Khan. The movie was also screened at various film festivals like 8th Dubai International Film Festival, Adelaide OzAsia Festival in 2008, 4th Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles and many more.

'Sringaram' movie trivia

The movie marked the debut of actor Aditi Rao Hydari. It was also the debut for director Sharada Ramanathan who is a cultural activist. The soundtrack of the movie was composed by renowned legendary violinist Padma Bhushan Sri Lalgudi Jayaraman who won National Film Award for Best Music Direction for the film.

