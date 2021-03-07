'I Wasn't A Star Anymore': Miley Cyrus On Facing 'identity Crisis' After 'Hannah Montana'

Miley Cyrus, an American singer-actor, recently spoke out about her 'identity crisis' after playing the main lead role of 'Hannah Montana' in Disney Channel's hit sitcom Hannah Montana. According to E! News, the Can't Be Tamed singer spoke about how her early days of fame on the famous show, in which she played a teen named Miley who had a hidden identity as a celebrity, messed with her mind in a recent interview with Spotify's Rock This with host Allison Hagendorf. Cyrus spoke about her identity dilemma while working on the show, where she played the titular role of a regular teenager by day and a pop star by night from 2006 to 2011.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Calls Herself 'queen Of Photo Dumping', Shares Number Of Old Pictures

Miley Cyrus on 'Identity Crisis'

Miley opened up about her crisis and said "I had gone from being a character almost as often as I was myself. And actually, the concept of the show is that when you're this character, when you have this alter ego, you're valuable. You've got like millions of fans, you're like the biggest star in the world. And then the concept was that when I looked like myself when I didn't have the wig on anymore, that no one cared about me. I wasn't a star anymore". Cyrus said that the character Hannah Montanna was so much embedded into her head that she was made to believe her without playing the character nobody cares about her as reported by ANI.

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Introduces Her New Dog 'Angel' In An Emotional Post, Talks About Mary Jane

This overlapping of on-screen and off-screen identities made Miley upset mentally as it was quite difficult to break that mentality her audience has perceived and accepted. Her 2013 album, Bangerz helped her to find a new identity that was outside her popular Hannah Montana character & said, "And so I really had to break that and I think that's maybe why I almost created a characterized version of myself at times. ... I never created a character where it wasn't me, but I was aware of how people saw me and I may be played into it a little bit". Cyrus told Rolling Stone as reported by ANI in December interview that she, "felt like I was never going to amount to the success of Hannah Montana," adding that she "had to evolve" because the character was "larger than life". But Miley Cyrus made it clear that her Hannah Montana character is just an on-screen depiction and it's just a show and her real self is something else.

Also Read: When Liam Hemsworth's Mother Was 'relieved' After Son's Divorce With Miley Cyrus

Also Read: UFC’s Julian Marquez Asks Miley Cyrus Out On Valentine's Date, Singer Responds: Watch

(Image Credits: AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.