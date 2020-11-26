'If Anything Happens I Love You' Soundtrack Leaves Fans Teary Eyed, Check Out Tweets

Netflix is most definitely, the new one size fits all when it comes to streaming. Whether one is looking for a riveting series that will keep them hooked on it for days and weeks or just a one time film with a two-hour runtime, Netflix has got you covered. However, if the viewer isn’t in the mood for any of the above, then you choose to watch the new 12 minutes movie released by Netflix. If Anything Happens I Love You, is the new 12-minute movie receiving all the accolades since it has released on Netflix on November 20, 2020. Here is a look at If Anything Happens I Love You Soundtrack.

Read | Is 'If Anything Happens I Love You' a true story? All about Netflix's animated story

If Anything Happens I Love You Soundtrack

If Anything Happens I Love You is reminiscent of a Pixar short film that revolves around the parents as they go through the grieving process, both together and apart. The two grieving parents are struggling to cope with their emotions after losing their daughter in a school shooting. The film has been produced by Gilbert Films and Oh Good Productions. It was initially released during a private screening at the United Talent Agency in Beverly Hills on March 4, 2020, and arrived on Netflix only recently. The film is currently on #4 spot on Netflix. It’s currently ranked behind The Princess Switch: Switched Again, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 and The Grinch.

Read | Who Is The Narrator Of 'We Are The Champions'? All About The Quirky Docuseries On Netflix

All Netflix subscribers can watch the film now and for those who have already seen it and are wondering who made the soundtrack. A report in HITC reveals that it is none other than the remarkable musician Lindsay Marcus. Much of the films If Anything Happens I Love You soundtrack, consists of instrumentals.

Lindsay regularly creates music for films and commercials, including Google and McDonalds. The music composer has also composed music for shows like Fresh Off the Boat and Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23.

The film also features, What Did I Ask For by Marks, which is Lindsay’s stage name, and Beautiful Dreamer by the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles. There is a heartbreaking scene in the film where the mum picks up a shirt from the washing machine, leading her to become emotional.

Following this in a domino-like series of events, the football falls off the machine and to the daughter’s record player, knocking the needle to make it play. But, unlike the piano tracks featured in the film, a lively pop song plays, thus bringing joy to the family.

Read | After 'Boycott Netflix', Now 2 Executives Booked In MP Over 'A Suitable Boy' Kissing Scene

The tune played at this point is 1950 by King Princess. 1950 is the America singer’s debut single from 2018 and is available on most of the streaming services. Viewers on Twitter also highly appreciated the If Anything Happens I Love You songs and soundtrack.

If Anything Happens I Love You: What is the hype all about?

Many fans took to Twitter to express that the 12-minute movie is indeed the saddest movie on Netflix. The sentimental animated film that has a ridiculously short runtime of 12 minutes. The tale takes place in the aftermath of a school shooting, which makes it heartbreakingly relevant in this day and age. Netflix issues a warning at the start of the film as it might trigger an emotional response in some viewers. However, if you can handle the sensitive subject matter, the film will definitely become a conversation starter at your next family get-together.

“If anything happens I love you” was not what I needed especially the song in the background — Kaelee (kflake) (@KaeleeFlake) November 23, 2020

i was watching “If anything happens i love you” and then one of my fave song started playing i FREAKING LOST IT :(((((( — kat (cw: hxh) (@ADOBONGSCOUPS) November 23, 2020

netflix making me cry with their short film "if anything happens, i love you" — aurus (@kristiyeyn) November 20, 2020

Girrrrl, a short film just came out on Netflix. It’s called “If Anything Happens I Love You”. It’s 12 min long and I cried so much 😭😭 my bf even got chillsss — lindaxnataly 🦋✨ (@lindaxnataly1) November 22, 2020

i just watched if anything happens i love you and i just wanna say its on netflix if you havent watched it whatre you doing go watch it and after you finish tell your friends and family and pets you love them cause really anything can happen — lennie🦋 🏳️‍🌈 (@laurcimsbaddies) November 23, 2020

Read | What Happened To Chance From 'I Love New York'? See Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.