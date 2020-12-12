In A First, Disney Collaborates With African Entertainment Company For New TV Series

Disney Animation Studios has partnered with an African entertainment company to adopt Iwaju, a comic into a TV series. Iwaju, which translates to ‘The Future’ in Yoruba language, is a creation of Kugali media, which was developed by Tolu Olowofoyeku, Hami Ibrahim and Fikayo Adeola to tell stories about the African continent.

'Coming in 2022'

The announcement was made by Disney Animation, which in a tweet said that, the “first-of-its-kind” collaboration would create science fiction series coming to Disney plus in 2022. They also shared the first look at the visual development art from the series which showed the main characters as well as the logo of the future series. The announcement has left netizens elated and they’ve taken the opportunity to flood the post with comments.

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Disney Animation and Pan-African entertainment company Kugali will team up to create an all-new, science fiction series coming to #DisneyPlus in 2022: Iwájú. Check out a first look at visual development art from the series. pic.twitter.com/9iuWFDr61T — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) December 11, 2020

This looks great, really wish people would stop comparing it to wakanda though.



Given how the only similarity between the two is Black people and futuristic tech. — Y draig. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 (@oscarbarton13) December 11, 2020

Why are people mad at the wakanda comparison? It literally hasn’t even be released yet. We don’t know what it’s like, let people make comparisons. — Cindy Lou Flu 🦠 (@WhittyHuton91) December 11, 2020

Its...an original concept, has nothing to do with Wakanda or Marvel at all. — Hamza (@HamzaSisko151) December 11, 2020

I'm not sure how to pronounce the name right? — Le soyeux lama (@andiran23) December 11, 2020

I was getting futuristic Romeo and Juliet vibes lol That’s probably not what it is, but yeah — Danielle Bragg (@compito_bragg) December 11, 2020

Kurali media was created in 2017 by three friends from Nigeria and Uganda to tell stories inspired by “African culture” using comic books, art and augmented reality. These stories not only respect the history and embrace the present, but also image the future of Africa. The best testimony to the statement is given by Iwaju, which is set in the futuristic capital of Nigeria called Lagos.

Meanwhile, Star Wars fans across the world cannot contain their excitement as recent news reports reveal that a brand new Star Wars show is in the making. The new show is called Rangers of the New Republic and will be featured on Disney+. In 2019, The Mandalorian season 1, helmed by American actor and director Jon Favreau, was featured on Disney Plus. The massive success of the show’s first season prompted Disney to renew it for a second season which started airing on October 30, 2020. Read on to learn more about the new Star Wars show.

