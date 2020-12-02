Is Centigrade Movie A True Story? Were The Norway Couple Stuck In A Blizzard Real?

Survival movies are a huge thrill amongst the thriller genre movie fanatics. One such film is Centigrade which showcased the story of a young couple who are stuck inside a car which is immobilized due to severe snow and ice. Many survival movies get hype before the film after they are made on a true story. Many viewers are however curious about the film Centigrade and want to know the answer to 'Is Centigrade movie a true story?'

Is Centigrade movie a true story?

According to Roger Ebert, the film Centigrade is inspired by a true story. Indiewire specifies that even though the film Centigrade is not a true story, however, it is inspired by real stories and real people who have gone through such situations themselves and somehow made it out alive. The film is though not based on an American novelist and her husband as the film's screenplay describes it to be.

The Brendan Walsh directed film was written by Walsh himself along with Daley Nixon. Centigrade stars Genesis Rodriguez, Vincent Piazza, and Louis Cancelmi in lead roles. The film was released by IFC Midnight for limited theatres and was also available as a video on demand on August 28, 2020.

The movie's plot indicates that the film Centigrade is set up in snow-clad mountains of Norway, however, the majority of the scenes were shot inside an ice cream truck itself, according to heraldtribune. According to the same portal, the film was actually shot in a chronological manner for a period of 24 days as the makers wanted the male protagonist to grow his beard throughout the course of time and this also gave the onscreen couple time to exercise and diet during their off days of the week, so that they lost weight for their role. The filmmakers, however, did go to Norway to shoot for some exterior scenes of the film, while for the rest of the time they shot in New York.

The movie showcases the story of a young Norway couple named Matthew and Naomi who survived this incident in 2002. It is also shown that Naomi is 8 months pregnant in this film. The movie gives enough amount of elements for the viewers to get drawn to the plot of the film. However, the critics gave a score of 46 out of 100 on Metacritic, while on Rotten Tomatoes the film got a rating of 5.73/10 and a 40% approval rating.

