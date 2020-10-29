Is Harry Potter Coming To Netflix? Find Out If All 8 Movies Will Be Arriving In November

Netflix almost never disappoints when one is looking for a new binge-worthy show. The streaming platform also has an incredible line up of films for every mood. Whether one is looking for films that would make them feel warm and fuzzy or ominous thrillers, Netflix is pretty much, one size fits all when it comes to streaming. However, in spite of Netflix has proved its metal in the streaming world, the iconic film series Harry Potter has stayed away from the platform. But recently there are reports stating that all eight Harry Potter films will be arriving on Netflix in November 2020. Read on to find out, “Is Harry Potter coming to Netflix?”

Is Harry Potter coming to Netflix?

On October 28, a rumour began spreading on Netflix claiming that Harry Potter was coming to Netflix. However, the news is not entirely true. A report in What’s on Netflix reveals that while it’s true that some regions of the world will be getting the Harry Potter movies, it’s false to assume that all regions of Netflix will be. On October 28, Netflix France took to its Twitter to uplift everyone’s holiday spirits and inform that Harry Potter is coming on Netflix.

Hence if a viewer lives in France or Belgium, they will be getting all eight movies from the Harry Potter era. This includes the first movie, the Philosopher’s Stone all the way through to the final two parts of Deathly Hallows. For Netflix viewers in these areas, all eight movies are arriving on November 1.

Why isn’t Harry Potter on Netflix in other areas?

All Netflix viewers will be aware by now that Netflix cherry-picks the content on a per-region basis. Hence, each region has a completely different library with mostly only Netflix Originals spanning the entire worlds various libraries. The report on What’s on Netflix also reveals that some countries get better movies while others get better series. However, so far Harry Potter has mostly stayed away from the platform thanks to it being distributed by Warner Brothers. In the United States, Warner Brothers typically keep their movies confined to HBO while in the United Kingdom, more often than not, Harry Potter movies streamed on Sky or the NowTV service.

