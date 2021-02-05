Is 'The Hunt For Red October' Based On A True Story? Know The Spy Thriller's Inspirations

A mega-hit at the time of its release, The Hunt For Red October was number one in the U.S box office for three consecutive weeks. The Hunt For Red October casts Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin, Scott Glenn, Sam Neill and more. In this chart-topping movie, Marko Ramius (Sean Connery) is on a mission on a submarine called Red October. Instead of doing his task, he travels to the east coast of the United States. When a submarine in America detects Red October, CIA Agent Jack Ryan (Alec Baldwin) tries to find out the purpose of the Russian submarine’s entry near the American coast. Ryan’s investigation becomes more challenging because of a special device in the Red October that makes the submarine untrackable. This spy thriller is filled with a lot of interesting turn of events and makes people wonder: Is The Hunt For Red October based on a true story?

Also Read | 'Master' Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer's Lifetime Collection Revealed

Is The Hunt For Red October Based On A True Story?

The film is an adaptation of The Hunt For Red October book by Tom Clancy that was based on real events of a mutiny. In the book The Inside Story Of The True Events That Inspired The Hunt For Red October - From The Soviet Naval Hero Who Was There written by Boris Gindin and best-selling author David Hagebeg, Gindin narrates the incident that happened to him during this said mutiny. During the 1970s, a time when there were conflicts between the Soviet Union and America, the submarine FFG Storozhevoy set on a mutiny. They wanted to tell the Soviet people about the communist government’s corrupt policies and that these had to be changed. No one received this information. Instead, the government gave orders to destroy the submarine and kill everyone on board. Gindin and a group of other brave men fought against it and saved the crew. Gindin talks about all the struggle they went through during the incident.

Also Read | Is 'Firefly Lane' Based On A Book? Find Out What The New Netflix Drama Is Based On

Also Read | Alec Baldwin Shares Graphic Details Of His Dream About Donald Trump's Trial For Sedition

In an interview with The Washington Post, Clancy said that he knew "a fraction of the story and let his imagination run wild.” According to a report by the Post, the Central Intelligence Agency’s files on the real incident are still a “top secret.” From this, we can infer that The Hunt For Red October is only loosely based on a true story. Although Clancy’s book was successful, no studio was willing to make a movie out of The Hunt For Red October book at first. This was because the novel was too complicated to read and there was not enough time to read it fully. Later, an executive from Paramount Pictures read it and agreed to make the movie. Moreover, the late Sean Connery was almost not a part of the movie. He joined The Hunt For Red October cast at the last minute. Klaus Maria Brandauer was supposed to play that role but had to work on another project at that time.

Also Read | 'James Bond' Actor Sean Connery's Cause Of Death Revealed, Death Certificate Leaked

Image Courtesy: Paramount Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.