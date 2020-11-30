'James Bond' Actor Sean Connery's Cause Of Death Revealed, Death Certificate Leaked

Nearly a month after the demise of legendary James Bond actor Sean Connery, his death certificate that was obtained by TMZ states that the actor died in his sleep from heart failure caused due to pneumonia and old age. The death certificate suggests that the late actor died from atrial fibrillation caused due to old age and pneumonia. Atrial fibrillation is a rapid and irregular heart rate that may lead to poor blood flow.

Sean Connery dies of a Heart attack

The Dr. No, actor passed away at his residence in the Bahamas on October 31 this year at the age of 90. According to People magazine, it was reported earlier this month that Connery's ashes were to be scattered in Scotland which happens to be his home country. The senior actor became a huge star in 1962 after his film Dr. No was released. He went on to star in 7 Bond films between 1962 and 1983, starting with From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds are Forever, and Never Say Never Again.

He also starred in The Hunt for Red October, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Rock. The veteran actor was an international star, having earned an Academy Award, multiple Golden Globes, including the Cecil B. DeMille and Henrietta Awards, as well as two British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) awards. It was his role in Brian de Palma's "The Untouchables" in 1987 that earned him a supporting actor Oscar.

Meanwhile, The original gun used by late actor Sean Connery in the first-ever James Bond film Dr. No has been put up for auction. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deactivated Walther PP pistol, one of the two original props used by Connery, will go under the hammer at the upcoming "Icons & Idols Trilogy: Hollywood" sale, hosted by Julien's Auctions. The prop gun will be one of the several items offered in Julien's Auctions upcoming 'Icons & Idols Trilogy: Hollywood' event which is scheduled to be held on December 3.

