Is This The Reason Brad Pitt Gave BAFTAs A Miss? Details Here

Brad Pitt was recently awarded the BAFTA's Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood. But Pitt was reportedly missing from the award ceremony since he was taking care of his daughter. According to a media portal’s report, the actor was by his daughter’s side since she was recovering from a surgery.

Brad Pitt has been ruling the award season with his spell binding role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood. Pitt has already won a Golden Globe, Oscar, and a BAFTA for his Supporting Role in the film. But the actor was missing from the BAFTA award night to collect his award.

According to a media portal’s report, Brad Pitt was busy taking care of his daughter and hence was absent from the award ceremony since he was by his daughter’s side who was recovering from surgery. The media reports also quoted Brad Pitt stating that: “The children come before anything”. For those of you who are not aware of this, Brad Pitt shares six children with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The ex-couple are parents to Maddox (18), Pax (16), Zahara (15), Shiloh (13), and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Angelina Jolie penned an essay in TIME magazine’s International Women’s Day issue. In the essay, Jolie mentioned that her two daughters recently underwent surgery. She further wrote that for the last two months she has seen her eldest daughter Zahara undergo multiple surgeries. The Maleficent actor also talked about one of her younger daughters who had hip surgery but did not reveal the name of her daughter.

