Is Tom Hiddleston Living With Rumoured Girlfriend Zawe Ashton In US? Details Inside

Rumours have been making rounds that Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are seeing each other, some reports suggest that Tom has moved in with Zawe. This news was reported by a media portal and it suggested that they are living together in Atlanta, Georgia. It is reported that Tom and Zawe's relationship blossomed during the making of West End production of Betrayal in London last year.

Is Tom Hiddleston living with Zawe Ashton in the US?

A report said that several close acquaintances of the two have told a daily that they both are well suited for each other and are enjoying the quieter side of life. The report also said that they both may spend this whole year in the US. Both the stars do not have time to spend with each other, but due to the lockdown, they were able to embrace the change.

Reportedly, Tom Hiddleston has gotten a house in Atlanta and he will be there for the next whole year. Tom and Zawe have fallen for each and both have been together for over six months now. Reportedly, Tom Hiddleston is paranoid about his private life after what happened with Taylor Swift. And that is the reason Tom is keeping his relationship with Zawe Ashton under the wraps added the source.

Tom Hiddleston moved to Atlanta earlier in 2020 as he was filming the new Dinsey+ series Loki. He had to stay back in the States due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Zawe Ashton flew down to Atlanta to join him.

​​The making of the TV series Loki has started on January of 2020 and was closed down in March. The filming of the series will be starting next month. On the other hand, Ashton was going to go to Toronto for filming the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale. But the shoot of the show was delayed due to the virus. Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are reportedly in a romantic relationship from 2019, but the actor wanted to keep it low due to the attention of his past relationship.

