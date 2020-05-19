'Its A Bummer," Says Matthew Lillard On Not Being Cast As Shaggy In Scoob!

Matthew Lillard appeared as Shaggy Rogers in two live-action Scooby-Doo films; Scooby-Doo (2002) and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004). He also voiced the character since Casey Kasem retired as Shaggy in 2009. However, Lillard did not lend his voice in the recent animated film Scoob! and the actor says that it is a “bummer” for him. Read to know more.

Matthew Lillard was surprised by Scoob! recasting

In an interview with a daily, Matthew Lillard was asked about the recasting of Shaggy Rogers in Scoob! He said that he does not have a lot of good things to say about Scoob! He wishes them all well and hopes the movie does really well. He stated that the recasting was a drag. He was surprised that it happened. Lillard mentioned that Hollywood is an interesting place and he has been around for a long time. Some of them are easier to accept than others when you do not get a job, but losing Shaggy Rogers - that was a bummer. The actor added that he likes playing the part. He likes to sort of having a legacy in a career that's been 30 years doing it. He likes the fact that he was that part, and it is a bummer that it went a different way.

When the cast of Scoob! was announced, Matthew Lillard expressed his views on Twitter. He said, “well this s**ks.” It turned out that the actor did not know he was getting replaced and he found that out just like the rest of the public. Lillard added that it was a “crappy way to find out,” the news. Many fans also support him on social media, however, he was still missing from the film.

Scoob! was scheduled to release in theatres on May 15, 2020. But it has now directly released on digital on the same date. On the day of its release, Mattew Lillard twitter, “Dear SCOOB. I hope you’re everything the world needs in this time of crisis. Have a great opening. #zionks.”[sic]. See it below.

Dear SCOOB.



I hope you're everything the world needs in this time of crisis. Have a great opening. #zoinks. . — matthew lillard (@MatthewLillard) May 15, 2020

Scoob! is an animated mystery comedy film based on the Scooby-Doo franchise. It is directed by Tony Cervone. The film features Frank Weller as the titular character and the only member of the original cast to reprise their role. It also has Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, and Amanda Seyfried as the gang, with Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong and Tracy Morgan.

