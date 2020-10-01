Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She And Keanu Did Not Have Any Chemistry During Matrix Audition

Keanu Reeves' Matrix trilogy is among the most iconic franchises in Hollywood history. He played the role of Neo while Carrie-Anne Moss played the role of Trinity. However, actor Jada Pinkett Smith had auditioned for the role of Trinity and couldn't get it. In an interview with Howard Stern, Jada revealed what went wrong in her audition for the role of Trinity with Keanu Reeves. Read to know why the actor did not get the part.

Jada Pinkett Smith on her chemistry with Keanu Reeves

Jada Pinkett Smith, in the 2015 interview in The Howard Stern Show, revealed that she had initially auditioned for the role of Trinity in Matrix during the making of its first part. However, she did not get the role and ended up portraying the role of Niobe in the film. She further mentioned the reason why she couldn't get the role was that there was no chemistry between her and Keanu Reeves. Trinity in the Matrix is Keanu Reeves's love interest.

She mentioned that both the actors did not click at that time but became really good friends later. Howard Stern asked Jada Pinkett Smith if she blamed Keanu Reeves for the 'bad' chemistry. She denied and said that it wasn't anybody's fault at that time and it wasn't just Keanu Reeves but also herself who couldn't click with him.

She also mentioned that she knew that she wasn't going to get the role of Trinity in The Matrix but knew that actor Carrie-Anne Moss was a perfect choice for the role. She said that at that time she wished she could get the role but after seeing Carrie-Anne Moss play Trinity, she was very impressed and thought that she would have never been able to portray the role like her.

Although Jada Pinkett Smith could not get the role of Trinity in The Matrix, the directors, The Wachowskis were very impressed by her. They wrote a character called Niobe specifically for her. When Jada was offered the role, she was pregnant and the directors weren't sure about her. However, as soon as she delivered her baby, within a month, she got back in shape and started shooting.

All about The Matrix trilogy

The Matrix franchise is a trilogy of sci-fi action films. The Matrix cast featured actors like Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Hugo Weaving, and Joe Pantoliano. The trilogy received critical acclaim and is returning with yet another movie. Matrix 4 will premiere is 2022 and will star Keanu Reeves and a few other original movie actors. The cast will also include Priyanka Chopra.

