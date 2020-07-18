Did Jada Pinkett Smith Wanted 'freedom' In Her Marriage? Read Details Here

The Hollywood power couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith has recently been making headlines. The couple’s conversations on Jada's Red Table Talk have been going viral on social media. Jada Smith’s affair with singer August Alsina is being discussed all over the internet.

This recent revelation came as a shock for a lot of fans. However, Jada Pinkett Smith was dropping hints at trouble in paradise in her past interviews too. Her comments in one such past interviews are doing the rounds on the internet recently. Here is what she had to say about it.

Jada Pinkett Smith wanted freedom from Will Smith a long time ago?

In a 2001 interview with a leading magazine, Jada Pinkett Smith talked about wanting freedom in her marriage. She was asked what relationship advice she would give to her children and she spoke about freedom. Talking about her daughter Willow, Jada Pinkett Smith said she probably won’t put restrictions on Willow in a harsh way because she understands the type of freedom a young girl needs. Talking about freedom, Jada said one has to have a sense of responsibility when it comes to freedom and that is very difficult in their culture.

She again brought up the idea of freedom in a chat show. Talking about a rough patch between her marriage with Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith had said she just felt like she needed more freedom. She had said that she is a free spirit at heart and the expectations from the public, the family and her partner felt like it constricted her to a little box and such expectations were strangling her. According to reports, Jada had admitted that she cried for 45 days during that period.

Are Will Smith and Jada still married?

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith tied the knot in 1997. Speaking to Will Smith on her popular Facebook show Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed details about the couple’s relationship and her ‘Entanglement’ with singer August Alsina. Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that when the couple had split due to tensions and problems in their marriage a couple of years ago, she had started an affair with American Singer August Aslina. She had mentioned that she was looking for happiness and love. However, Will Smith and Jada Smith are back together now and seem to be in a better place in terms of their marriage.

