Jake Paul's Net Worth Will Surely Have All His Fans Floored; Check

YouTube is deemed as one of the largest content creation platforms of contemporary times with millions of content creators from across the globe uploading videos on a daily basis. These YouTube content creators are referred to as 'YouTubers' who have become major influencers on social media in today's era of social media. Jake Paul is one of the most popular yet controversial YouTubers who paved his way to the limelight after creating content for a video app called Vine. Jake then stepped foot into YouTube and became quite popular with some controversial videos that made rounds on the internet.

The American YouTuber was recently making headlines because of his split-up with wife Tana Mongeau, who is also a sensational YouTuber. However, keeping aside his personal life, Paul is doing exceedingly well for himself in the career front and is one of the wealthiest YouTubers who made his way to Forbes' 2017 list of highest-paid YouTubers. Thus, if you are wondering what is Jake Paul's net worth as of 2020, then continue reading to find out.

The net worth of Jake Paul as of 2020 will surely have you floored

The Bizaardvark.actor Jake Paul has a subscriber base of 19.8 million on YouTube alone. The YouTuber is significantly active on social media and enjoys a huge fandom. Also popularly known as the leader of 'Team 10', Jake Paul's net worth is estimated to be a whopping $19 million.

His net worth comprises his paychecks from working with Disney, selling his merchandise by majorly advertising them in his songs, brand promotions, and running a digital talent-management agency. Paul also made it to Forbes' Top 10 highest-paid YouTubers in 2017, wherein the Mono actor ranked seventh. However, his younger brother Logan Paul, who enjoys the same amount of popularity ranked fourth in that list by Forbes.

